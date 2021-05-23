Economic week ahead: housing, consumer spending, inflation

Friday’s Commerce Department report on U.S. consumer spending and inflation points to a relatively quiet week for economic data.

TUESDAY

Sales of new homes in the United States are expected to slow in April. Record prices and tight inventories weigh on purchases despite strong demand and low mortgage rates. Sales of existing homes, the largest share of the sales market, fell for the third consecutive month in April. Economists predict that a separate price report released on the same day, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National House Price Index, will show a double-digit annual increase for the fourth consecutive month in March.

THURSDAY

Unemployment claims in the United States have hit a series of new pandemic lows in recent weeks, suggesting fewer layoffs and growing job opportunities as vaccination campaigns progress and the economy steadily reopens. Economists forecast another drop for the week ended May 22.

U.S. orders of durable products designed to last at least three years are expected to increase for the 11th time in 12 months in April, underlining the strong consumer appetite for cars, appliances and other factory goods. Rather than demand, the supply of parts and labor appears to be the main factor holding back the manufacturing sector.

FRIDAY

US households are expected to increase their stimulus-induced spending in April, which will help propel economic growth. Consumer spending, a measure of purchases of goods and services, rose sharply in March as households cashed and spent federal stimulus checks. While incomes are expected to fall sharply in the absence of increased government assistance, pent-up demand and improving economic conditions are likely to support spending, albeit at a slower pace than in March.

Inflation in the United States is climbing as supply chains come under increasing demand. A gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve, the price index for personal consumption expenditure excluding food and energy, is expected to post its largest monthly increase in decades in April. The Fed expects the rise in inflation to be temporary, although policymakers and financial markets are watching closely as the economy enters a period of unprecedented growth.