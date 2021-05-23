Royal Caribbean submits test cruise plan to CDC





Royal Caribbean International has submitted its plan to conduct test cruises to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one step closer to returning the cruise to United States waters. According to to his own blog, Royal Caribbean has secured port agreements and has not specified where to make the simulated trips. THE ADVERTISEMENT In fashion now Over the past few weeks, the cruise industry has had productive meetings with the CDC, DOT (Department of Transportation), USCG (United States Coast Guard), HHS (Health and Human Services) and others. government authorities, which resulted in CSO (Conditional Sail Order), President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Michael Bayley written in a Facebook message. The huge success of vaccines in the United States and many other countries and the industry’s commitment to operate with all of our vaccinated crews and the large number of vaccinated guests have paved the way for the future. In fact, Bayley had a separate post with photos showing nearly 400 Royal Caribbean employees being vaccinated. (Friday) Royal Caribbean submitted the first of several port / sanitary plans to the CDC that are required to receive approval for simulated voyages that must precede approval for scheduled cruises, Bayley wrote. As we continue to vaccinate our crew, we prepare for our return to service. In the days and weeks to come, we will be announcing more exciting news for our entire crew and all of our loyal guests. The CDC is expected to respond within five business days. According to the blog, as part of the CDC’s Framework for Conditionitional Sailing Order (CSO), cruise lines must first obtain an agreement with each port for the health and safety of crew, passengers and port personnel. So far, Royal Caribbean has entered into port agreements with at least two ports: Port Canaveral and Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale). Other port agreements may also be in place, but they have not been publicly disclosed.







