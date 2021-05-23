Oregon Reports 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, 334 New Cases

PORTLAND, Oregon (KTVZ) – There are four new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, bringing the state death toll to 2,622, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday.

The OHA also reported 334 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases as of 12:01 am Sunday morning, bringing the state total to 198,689.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The OHA reported on Sunday that 29,464 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 17,564 doses were administered on Saturday and 11,900 were administered the previous days, but were entered in the vaccine registry on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 1,726,292 people had completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 2,164,594 who received at least one dose.

The seven-day moving average is now 31,010 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,765,116 million doses of vaccine, including 2,092,218 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,538,260 first and second doses of Moderna 132,924 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,714 doses were administered but the information on the vaccine product have not been specified).

It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the states’ ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA Dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and the Oregons dashboard was updated on Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 248, down 10 from Saturday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three fewer than on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed days in the past seven days is 2,071, an increase of 12.8% from the previous seven days. The maximum daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the past seven days is 342.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staffing limits are not taken into account in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information on the capacity of the hospital can be be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas ( 10), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Linn (21), Marion (51), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Polk ( 4)), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (35) and Yamhill (6).

Oregons 2619th death from COVID-19 is a 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 20 and died on May 21 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregons 2,620th COVID-19 Death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregons 2,621st death from COVID-19 is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21. She had underlying conditions. The place of death is being confirmed.

Oregons 2,622nd death from COVID-19 is a 58-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on March 2 and died on May 21 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

county Total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 baker 962 15 Curved on 3 161 21 Clackamas 17,986 218 Clatsop 1,003 8 Columbia 1791 29 Coos 2 128 35 Crook 1,178 22 Curry 660 ten Falls 9,433 78 Douglas 3427 73 Gilliam 63 1 Grant 528 6 Harney 363 8 Hood River 1 199 31 Jackson 11 102 141 Jefferson 2 266 37 Josephine 3425 71 Klamath 4,609 70 Lake 461 7 way 13,340 150 Lincoln 1395 21 Linn 5 226 73 Misfortune 3,544 63 Marion 22,553 312 Morrow 1,122 16 Multnomah 39,137 596 Polk 3,836 53 Sherman 58 1 Tillamook 659 3 Umatilla 8,328 86 union 1,455 23 Wallowa 187 5 Wasco 1,406 28 Washington 26 089 234 Wheeler 33 1 Yamhill 4,576 76 Statewide 198 689 2,622

This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and suspected cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present with COVID-19-like symptoms and have had close contact with a confirmed case. The county of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the OHA will update its accounts accordingly.

For more details on those who died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases

ELR (electronic laboratory reports) received on 22/5

county ELR negative ELR positive Total ELRs Percentage of positivity baker 9 0 9 0.0% Curved on 144 4 148 2.7% Clackamas 2 252 170 2 422 7.0% Clatsop 107 2 109 1.8% Columbia 158 6 164 3.7% Coos 87 2 89 2.2% Crook 53 ten 63 15.9% Curry 18 0 18 0.0% Falls 405 38 443 8.6% Douglas 78 11 89 12.4% Gilliam ten 0 ten 0.0% Grant 17 1 18 5.6% Harney 2 1 3 33.3% Hood River 86 0 86 0.0% Jackson 384 ten 394 2.5% Jefferson 35 7 42 16.7% Josephine 123 4 127 3.1% Klamath 74 6 80 7.5% Lake ten 0 ten 0.0% way 794 30 824 3.6% Lincoln 59 1 60 1.7% Linn 432 34 466 7.3% Misfortune 34 1 35 2.9% Marion 911 66 977 6.8% Morrow 17 2 19 10.5% Multnomah 3,544 209 3 753 5.6% Polk 162 8 170 4.7% Sherman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 43 1 44 2.3% Umatilla 108 9 117 7.7% union 13 1 14 7.1% Wallowa 2 0 2 0.0% Wasco 57 0 57 0.0% Washington 2,467 103 2,570 4.0% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 1,323 ten 1333 0.8% Statewide 14,022 747 14 769 5.1%

Cumulative ELRs

county ELR negative ELR positive Total ELRs Percentage of positivity baker 11,991 1,871 13,862 13.5% Curved on 147,597 4 812 152,409 3.2% Clackamas 467 627 28,090 495,717 5.7% Clatsop 35 802 1,732 37,534 4.6% Columbia 44 525 2448 46,973 5.2% Coos 48 941 2,582 51 523 5.0% Crook 20,100 1,512 21,612 7.0% Curry 11,800 554 12,354 4.5% Falls 202,028 11,701 213,729 5.5% Douglas 85,760 3,833 89,593 4.3% Gilliam 1,285 44 1,329 3.3% Grant 6 657 448 7 105 6.3% Harney 4 351 403 4 754 8.5% Hood River 33,264 1,724 34 988 4.9% Jackson 227,367 16,801 244 168 6.9% Jefferson 20 655 2 102 22,757 9.2% Josephine 78,179 3,996 82 175 4.9% Klamath 52,738 5 256 57,994 9.1% Lake 5,731 460 6,191 7.4% way 513 616 16,045 529,661 3.0% Lincoln 44 946 2,725 47,671 5.7% Linn 149,351 9,443 158,794 5.9% Misfortune 27,077 5,191 32,268 16.1% Marion 364,093 33,771 397,864 8.5% Morrow 7 768 1,343 9,111 14.7% Multnomah 1,093,959 59 234 1,153,193 5.1% Polk 75,049 5,051 80 100 6.3% Sherman 1461 68 1,529 4.4% Tillamook 15,758 656 16,414 4.0% Umatilla 69,048 9,322 78,370 11.9% union 22 253 1,833 24,086 7.6% Wallowa 3 368 187 3,555 5.3% Wasco 36,035 1,756 37,791 4.6% Washington 675,593 43 130 718 723 6.0% Wheeler 739 32 771 4.2% Yamhill 145,638 7,499 153,137 4.9% Statewide 4 752 150 287 655 5,039,805 5.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit the OHA webpage (English or Spanish), which shows a breakdown of the distribution and other information.