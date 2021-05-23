Business
Oregon Reports 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, 334 New Cases
PORTLAND, Oregon (KTVZ) – There are four new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, bringing the state death toll to 2,622, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday.
The OHA also reported 334 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases as of 12:01 am Sunday morning, bringing the state total to 198,689.
Vaccinations in Oregon
The OHA reported on Sunday that 29,464 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 17,564 doses were administered on Saturday and 11,900 were administered the previous days, but were entered in the vaccine registry on Saturday.
As of Sunday, 1,726,292 people had completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 2,164,594 who received at least one dose.
The seven-day moving average is now 31,010 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,765,116 million doses of vaccine, including 2,092,218 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,538,260 first and second doses of Moderna 132,924 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,714 doses were administered but the information on the vaccine product have not been specified).
It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the states’ ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA Dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and the Oregons dashboard was updated on Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 248, down 10 from Saturday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three fewer than on Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed days in the past seven days is 2,071, an increase of 12.8% from the previous seven days. The maximum daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the past seven days is 342.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staffing limits are not taken into account in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information on the capacity of the hospital can be be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas ( 10), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Linn (21), Marion (51), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Polk ( 4)), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (35) and Yamhill (6).
Oregons 2619th death from COVID-19 is a 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 20 and died on May 21 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregons 2,620th COVID-19 Death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregons 2,621st death from COVID-19 is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21. She had underlying conditions. The place of death is being confirmed.
Oregons 2,622nd death from COVID-19 is a 58-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on March 2 and died on May 21 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
|county
|Total number of cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|baker
|962
|15
|Curved on
|3 161
|21
|Clackamas
|17,986
|218
|Clatsop
|1,003
|8
|Columbia
|1791
|29
|Coos
|2 128
|35
|Crook
|1,178
|22
|Curry
|660
|ten
|Falls
|9,433
|78
|Douglas
|3427
|73
|Gilliam
|63
|1
|Grant
|528
|6
|Harney
|363
|8
|Hood River
|1 199
|31
|Jackson
|11 102
|141
|Jefferson
|2 266
|37
|Josephine
|3425
|71
|Klamath
|4,609
|70
|Lake
|461
|7
|way
|13,340
|150
|Lincoln
|1395
|21
|Linn
|5 226
|73
|Misfortune
|3,544
|63
|Marion
|22,553
|312
|Morrow
|1,122
|16
|Multnomah
|39,137
|596
|Polk
|3,836
|53
|Sherman
|58
|1
|Tillamook
|659
|3
|Umatilla
|8,328
|86
|union
|1,455
|23
|Wallowa
|187
|5
|Wasco
|1,406
|28
|Washington
|26 089
|234
|Wheeler
|33
|1
|Yamhill
|4,576
|76
|Statewide
|198 689
|2,622
This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and suspected cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present with COVID-19-like symptoms and have had close contact with a confirmed case. The county of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the OHA will update its accounts accordingly.
For more details on those who died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases
ELR (electronic laboratory reports) received on 22/5
|county
|ELR negative
|ELR positive
|Total ELRs
|Percentage of positivity
|baker
|9
|0
|9
|0.0%
|Curved on
|144
|4
|148
|2.7%
|Clackamas
|2 252
|170
|2 422
|7.0%
|Clatsop
|107
|2
|109
|1.8%
|Columbia
|158
|6
|164
|3.7%
|Coos
|87
|2
|89
|2.2%
|Crook
|53
|ten
|63
|15.9%
|Curry
|18
|0
|18
|0.0%
|Falls
|405
|38
|443
|8.6%
|Douglas
|78
|11
|89
|12.4%
|Gilliam
|ten
|0
|ten
|0.0%
|Grant
|17
|1
|18
|5.6%
|Harney
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
|Hood River
|86
|0
|86
|0.0%
|Jackson
|384
|ten
|394
|2.5%
|Jefferson
|35
|7
|42
|16.7%
|Josephine
|123
|4
|127
|3.1%
|Klamath
|74
|6
|80
|7.5%
|Lake
|ten
|0
|ten
|0.0%
|way
|794
|30
|824
|3.6%
|Lincoln
|59
|1
|60
|1.7%
|Linn
|432
|34
|466
|7.3%
|Misfortune
|34
|1
|35
|2.9%
|Marion
|911
|66
|977
|6.8%
|Morrow
|17
|2
|19
|10.5%
|Multnomah
|3,544
|209
|3 753
|5.6%
|Polk
|162
|8
|170
|4.7%
|Sherman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|43
|1
|44
|2.3%
|Umatilla
|108
|9
|117
|7.7%
|union
|13
|1
|14
|7.1%
|Wallowa
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Wasco
|57
|0
|57
|0.0%
|Washington
|2,467
|103
|2,570
|4.0%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|1,323
|ten
|1333
|0.8%
|Statewide
|14,022
|747
|14 769
|5.1%
Cumulative ELRs
|county
|ELR negative
|ELR positive
|Total ELRs
|Percentage of positivity
|baker
|11,991
|1,871
|13,862
|13.5%
|Curved on
|147,597
|4 812
|152,409
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|467 627
|28,090
|495,717
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|35 802
|1,732
|37,534
|4.6%
|Columbia
|44 525
|2448
|46,973
|5.2%
|Coos
|48 941
|2,582
|51 523
|5.0%
|Crook
|20,100
|1,512
|21,612
|7.0%
|Curry
|11,800
|554
|12,354
|4.5%
|Falls
|202,028
|11,701
|213,729
|5.5%
|Douglas
|85,760
|3,833
|89,593
|4.3%
|Gilliam
|1,285
|44
|1,329
|3.3%
|Grant
|6 657
|448
|7 105
|6.3%
|Harney
|4 351
|403
|4 754
|8.5%
|Hood River
|33,264
|1,724
|34 988
|4.9%
|Jackson
|227,367
|16,801
|244 168
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|20 655
|2 102
|22,757
|9.2%
|Josephine
|78,179
|3,996
|82 175
|4.9%
|Klamath
|52,738
|5 256
|57,994
|9.1%
|Lake
|5,731
|460
|6,191
|7.4%
|way
|513 616
|16,045
|529,661
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|44 946
|2,725
|47,671
|5.7%
|Linn
|149,351
|9,443
|158,794
|5.9%
|Misfortune
|27,077
|5,191
|32,268
|16.1%
|Marion
|364,093
|33,771
|397,864
|8.5%
|Morrow
|7 768
|1,343
|9,111
|14.7%
|Multnomah
|1,093,959
|59 234
|1,153,193
|5.1%
|Polk
|75,049
|5,051
|80 100
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1461
|68
|1,529
|4.4%
|Tillamook
|15,758
|656
|16,414
|4.0%
|Umatilla
|69,048
|9,322
|78,370
|11.9%
|union
|22 253
|1,833
|24,086
|7.6%
|Wallowa
|3 368
|187
|3,555
|5.3%
|Wasco
|36,035
|1,756
|37,791
|4.6%
|Washington
|675,593
|43 130
|718 723
|6.0%
|Wheeler
|739
|32
|771
|4.2%
|Yamhill
|145,638
|7,499
|153,137
|4.9%
|Statewide
|4 752 150
|287 655
|5,039,805
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit the OHA webpage (English or Spanish), which shows a breakdown of the distribution and other information.
