Oregon Reports 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, 334 New Cases

PORTLAND, Oregon (KTVZ) – There are four new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, bringing the state death toll to 2,622, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday.

The OHA also reported 334 new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases as of 12:01 am Sunday morning, bringing the state total to 198,689.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The OHA reported on Sunday that 29,464 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 17,564 doses were administered on Saturday and 11,900 were administered the previous days, but were entered in the vaccine registry on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 1,726,292 people had completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 2,164,594 who received at least one dose.

The seven-day moving average is now 31,010 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,765,116 million doses of vaccine, including 2,092,218 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,538,260 first and second doses of Moderna 132,924 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,714 doses were administered but the information on the vaccine product have not been specified).

It may take several days for the cumulative daily totals to be finalized because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical issues have caused many providers to be late in reporting. The OHA provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the states’ ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA Dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and the Oregons dashboard was updated on Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 248, down 10 from Saturday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three fewer than on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed days in the past seven days is 2,071, an increase of 12.8% from the previous seven days. The maximum daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the past seven days is 342.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. Figures do not reflect admissions per day or length of hospital stay. Staffing limits are not taken into account in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information on the capacity of the hospital can be be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas ( 10), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Linn (21), Marion (51), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Polk ( 4)), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (35) and Yamhill (6).

Oregons 2619th death from COVID-19 is a 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 20 and died on May 21 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregons 2,620th COVID-19 Death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregons 2,621st death from COVID-19 is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21. She had underlying conditions. The place of death is being confirmed.

Oregons 2,622nd death from COVID-19 is a 58-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on March 2 and died on May 21 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

countyTotal number of cases 1Total deaths 2
baker96215
Curved on3 16121
Clackamas17,986218
Clatsop1,0038
Columbia179129
Coos2 12835
Crook1,17822
Curry660ten
Falls9,43378
Douglas342773
Gilliam631
Grant5286
Harney3638
Hood River1 19931
Jackson11 102141
Jefferson2 26637
Josephine342571
Klamath4,60970
Lake4617
way13,340150
Lincoln139521
Linn5 22673
Misfortune3,54463
Marion22,553312
Morrow1,12216
Multnomah39,137596
Polk3,83653
Sherman581
Tillamook6593
Umatilla8,32886
union1,45523
Wallowa1875
Wasco1,40628
Washington26 089234
Wheeler331
Yamhill4,57676
Statewide198 6892,622

This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and suspected cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present with COVID-19-like symptoms and have had close contact with a confirmed case. The county of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the OHA will update its accounts accordingly.

For more details on those who died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases

ELR (electronic laboratory reports) received on 22/5

countyELR negativeELR positiveTotal ELRsPercentage of positivity
baker9090.0%
Curved on14441482.7%
Clackamas2 2521702 4227.0%
Clatsop10721091.8%
Columbia15861643.7%
Coos872892.2%
Crook53ten6315.9%
Curry180180.0%
Falls405384438.6%
Douglas78118912.4%
Gilliamten0ten0.0%
Grant171185.6%
Harney21333.3%
Hood River860860.0%
Jackson384ten3942.5%
Jefferson3574216.7%
Josephine12341273.1%
Klamath746807.5%
Laketen0ten0.0%
way794308243.6%
Lincoln591601.7%
Linn432344667.3%
Misfortune341352.9%
Marion911669776.8%
Morrow1721910.5%
Multnomah3,5442093 7535.6%
Polk16281704.7%
Sherman3030.0%
Tillamook431442.3%
Umatilla10891177.7%
union131147.1%
Wallowa2020.0%
Wasco570570.0%
Washington2,4671032,5704.0%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yamhill1,323ten13330.8%
Statewide14,02274714 7695.1%

Cumulative ELRs

countyELR negativeELR positiveTotal ELRsPercentage of positivity
baker11,9911,87113,86213.5%
Curved on147,5974 812152,4093.2%
Clackamas467 62728,090495,7175.7%
Clatsop35 8021,73237,5344.6%
Columbia44 525244846,9735.2%
Coos48 9412,58251 5235.0%
Crook20,1001,51221,6127.0%
Curry11,80055412,3544.5%
Falls202,02811,701213,7295.5%
Douglas85,7603,83389,5934.3%
Gilliam1,285441,3293.3%
Grant6 6574487 1056.3%
Harney4 3514034 7548.5%
Hood River33,2641,72434 9884.9%
Jackson227,36716,801244 1686.9%
Jefferson20 6552 10222,7579.2%
Josephine78,1793,99682 1754.9%
Klamath52,7385 25657,9949.1%
Lake5,7314606,1917.4%
way513 61616,045529,6613.0%
Lincoln44 9462,72547,6715.7%
Linn149,3519,443158,7945.9%
Misfortune27,0775,19132,26816.1%
Marion364,09333,771397,8648.5%
Morrow7 7681,3439,11114.7%
Multnomah1,093,95959 2341,153,1935.1%
Polk75,0495,05180 1006.3%
Sherman1461681,5294.4%
Tillamook15,75865616,4144.0%
Umatilla69,0489,32278,37011.9%
union22 2531,83324,0867.6%
Wallowa3 3681873,5555.3%
Wasco36,0351,75637,7914.6%
Washington675,59343 130718 7236.0%
Wheeler739327714.2%
Yamhill145,6387,499153,1374.9%
Statewide4 752 150287 6555,039,8055.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit the OHA webpage (English or Spanish), which shows a breakdown of the distribution and other information.

