Route Mobile sets the tone, but reviews don’t come cheap

Investors in Route Mobile Ltd can hardly complain. The cloud communications platform service provider has experienced a stellar appreciation in its share price since it was listed on the stock exchanges in September 2020. The issue price during the initial public offering (IPO) stood at 350 each. On Friday, its shares closed at 1,525.50 on the National Stock Exchange. That’s a jump of 336%.

The surge in Routes shares suggests that investors will likely heed the continued earnings growth momentum in the near to medium term. Reviews don’t come cheap. But note that some of the global peers are also trading at premium valuations due to accelerated digitization trends due to covid which has benefited the CPaaS industry, “said an analyst requesting anonymity. CPaaS is a platform communication as a service.

As such, short-term increases in the stock may well be limited. Given the strong uptrend over the past three months, the stock could see some consolidation in the near term, but Route remains one of the main beneficiaries of the continued favorable sector winds and the consolidation underway. marginal competition in the highly competitive CPaaS industry, “JM Financial analysts at Institutional Securities Ltd. said in their March quarterly results update.

View full picture Satish Kumar / Mint

It is true that Route ended the financial year 21 on a good note with a consolidated turnover of 1,406 crore, up 47% year over year. What’s more, despite having a high base, the company has guided 20% revenue growth for FY22.

Some analysts are more optimistic on this front, however.

We estimate Route Mobile will deliver healthy 25% growth in FY22 (vs. 20% forecast). This should be driven by good net income retention (120%) as the company focuses on mining (existing customers) and cross-selling; and geographic expansion into the United States and Europe, ”ICICI Securities Ltd wrote in a May 19 report.

Cross-selling opportunities exist in RCS (Rich Communication Service) and CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service).

One concern is that revenues grew at a comparatively slower rate of 36.4% for 362 crore in the March quarter, slightly lower than some analysts’ expectations. Despite this, the gross profit margin expansion from 430 basis points year-on-year to nearly 22% was encouraging. The gross margin is also higher than the December quarter.

Route passed the costs of DLT (distributed ledger technology) on to customers, which was the main reason that boosted gross margin in the March quarter. Stronger gross margins also contributed to the expansion of the operating margin.

At the same time, Route appointed John Owen as Managing Director of Route Mobile (UK) Ltd for Europe and the Americas. Owen was previously Group CEO of Mastek Ltd. Analysts see the appointment as positive from a growth perspective.

As such, for investors, the main elements to watch remain the trajectory of the margin and the stagnation of the 10 most important customer expenses.

