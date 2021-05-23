Class Action Deadline: Kessler Topaz Meltzer &

RADNOR, Pa., May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the district Central California v Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW) (Canoo) f / k / a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU) (Hennessy Capital) on behalf of those who bought or acquired Canoo titles between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the period of the course).

Reminder of the deadline for investors: investors who have bought or acquired Canoo securities during the Recourse Period may, by June 1, 2021 at the latest , seeks to be appointed principal representative of the applicants of the group. For more information or to find out how to participate in this dispute, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; by e-mail to [email protected]; or Click on https://www.ktmc.com/canoo-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=Canoo

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (Canoo Holdings) was an electric vehicle (EV) company that touted a unique business model that challenges traditional ownership to put customers first. It announced a delivery vehicle (to launch in 2022), a pickup truck (to launch in 2023) and a van, all built on the same underlying technology platform. Hennessy Capital was a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of carrying out a merger, a capital stock exchange, the acquisition of assets, the purchase of shares, a reorganization or a merger. from similar companies. On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity by merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named Canoo (the merger).

The Class Period begins on August 18, 2020, when Hennessy Capital and Canoo Holdings issued a joint press release announcing the merger. In its press release, Canoo Holdings touted its range of engineering services and the Hyundai partnership for co-development of a future EV platform.

On September 18, 2020, Canoo filed its registration statement on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The registration statement was subsequently amended on October 23, 2020 and November 27, 2020. Canoo also filed its prospectus on Form 424b3 with the SEC on December 4, 2020. On December 21, 2020, shareholders voted in of a special meeting to approve the Merger.

On March 29, 2021, after the market closed, Canoo held a conference call as part of its fourth quarter 2020 financial results which were released the same day. During the appeal, the defendant, Tony Aquila, director of Canoo since the merger closed, revealed that Canoo will no longer focus on its line of engineering services. On the same day, Canoo also announced that Paul Balciunas, who served as Canoo’s CFO after the merger closed, had resigned on April 2, 2021. Following this news, the Canoos share price fell by $ 2.50, or 21.19%, to close at $ 9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class action period, the defendants did not disclose to investors that: (1) Canoo had diminished its intention to sell vehicles to consumers through a Model D ‘subscription; (2) Canoo would de-emphasize its engineering services activities; (3) contrary to previous statements, Canoo did not have a partnership with original equipment manufacturers and no longer entered into the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants ‘positive statements regarding Canoos’ business, business and prospects were materially misleading and / or lacking a reasonable basis.

Canoo investors can, by June 1, 2021 at the latest , seek to be appointed as the principal representative of class claimants through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or another lawyer, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A principal plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. To be appointed as the Principal Plaintiff, the Court must determine that the Class Members’ claim is typical of the claims of other Class Members and that the Class Member will adequately represent the Class. Your ability to participate in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether or not to serve as the principal applicant.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is pursuing class actions in state and federal courts across the country relating to securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform and has raised billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors in the United States and around the world. The company represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and participate in the recovery of public funds). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information on Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500 (toll free)

[email protected]