Business
Natural gas is now a punching bag, but can it withstand the pounding?
Achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 is feasible but difficult. For the global energy sector to achieve this goal, governments must stop subsidizing the production of oil and natural gas and prevent the construction of coal-fired power plants. This is the conclusion to which International Energy Agency.
With that as a context, Our energy policy brought together leaders from the natural gas industry to discuss their role in the global energy picture. Their premise: the goal of net zero is essential and not the promotion of specific fuels or, on the contrary, the elimination of natural gas. This resource will remain a staple in the home heating sector and will also be used to strengthen renewable resources when the weather does not allow it.
When we were talking about the transition away from coal, natural gas was the fuel for the bridge, said Paula Glover, president of the Alliance to Save Energy during the webinar. He still has a huge role to play. As long as we focus on solving the big challenges of decarbonizing our system, the fuels we use to achieve them are less relevant. Affordability is the key.
the US Energy Information Administration says natural gas accounts for 36% of the power generation portfolio while coal is at 19% and declining. Natural gas replaces coal because it emits about half of the emissions when it is burned in a power plant. Wind and solar represent 10%, although their prospects are much better. Nuclear energy represents 20% of the country’s electrical composition while it represents 60% of its carbon-free production.
Britains BP tries to stand out from the movement: it has just set itself the goal of reaching net zero by 2050 while also asserting that it would halve the carbon intensity of its products by 2050. In the meantime, it monitors its sites to control methane leaking an offshoot of natural gas which is a powerful greenhouse gas.
The company says the transition from coal to natural gas has reduced CO2 emissions by hundreds of millions of tonnes over the past decade. By 2040, he adds, renewables will account for 14% of the electricity production pie, which means natural gas will need to revive and support it. It also indicates that the technologies and economics underlying carbon capture and sequestration are improving.
Change portfolios
He also implores the European Commission to recognize the benefits of natural gas. The commission is currently developing a strategy to reach net zero by 2050 and plans to deter investment in gas plants. At the same time, energy ministers from the world’s richest countries (G7) met for two days and agreed to stop funding new coal development.
A similar noose is also around the neck of coal and natural gas in the United States, especially in states like California and New York. But proponents of natural gas say it’s unreasonable to aggressively electrify everything and that discussions need to be evidence-based and focused on low-carbon fuels.
We are moving the company to an integrated energy company, Orlando Alvarez, managing director of BP Energy Co., said during the webinar. Our fuel portfolio is evolving. But hydrocarbons are at the heart of our strategy and we believe that natural gas has a future in this area. It can activate the transition. We’re making sure natural gas is in the story. It is not a race for renewable energies but a race to reduce carbon emissions.
American Gas Association
AHA
But the wind is the basis of clean energy. Globally, the International Energy Agency calls for the immediate and massive deployment of these technologies. And by 2035, it is said that automakers should only build electric vehicles. Solar photovoltaic installations are expected to reach 630,000 megawatts by 2030 while wind power is expected to reach 390,000 megawatts, its roadmap says. In total, this is four times the record set in 2020. Energy efficiency improvements are also vital enough to reduce energy consumption by 4% per year until 2030.
Net-zero means a huge drop in the use of fossil fuels, according to the energy agency.
Indeed, Andrew Forrest, the founder of Australias Fortescue Metal Group, sees it the same way. In a fireside chat sponsored by the Atlantic Council, he said, the global community is at a crossroads: given the population surge and the expected need for more energy, going green is the only plausible option. And he particularly criticized the idea that carbon capture was imminent or that fossil fuels should be used to produce hydrogen.
Kick in the box
The key to the hydrogen economy, he adds, is to advance the technology. The electroayzers, which create an electric current to separate the hydrogen and oxygen from the water in which they are found, must be the center of attention. Enapter, for example, claims that its electrolyser is getting better, cheaper and more reliable because it is standardized and mass produced.
That future is upon us, says Dr. Forrest. Developing countries want this to happen. They don’t want to be taken over by the oil and gas companies. Do you think you are putting carbon back into the soil? It is the eternal lie. There is only one solution: clean hydrogen, which does not produce carbon. The blue hydrogen produced from natural gas just throws the can.
Most experts say the United States can reach 70% of its net zero goals by 2035. The technologies to do this now exist. But the real challenge is to do the rest. This country, in particular, will need to double the current pace of investment over the next 15 years. The cornerstone of this research will be energy efficiency, carbon-free electricity and electrification in transport, buildings and industry.
As for hydrogen, 70 million tonnes are created per year: natural gas represents 75% of all hydrogen production. Incredibly, 98% of this production comes from the use of carbon intensive sources. Green energy, on the other hand, is limitless and does not constitute a strong incentive to switch from blue hydrogen to green hydrogen.
Hydrogen is tested for the production of electricity. It is currently used to make products such as steel and ammonia. Dr Forrest says green ammonia is now used in trucking and shipping, which he sees as the handy fruit.
Think about it: oil and gas pipelines can be used to transport this hydrogen up to 20% by volume. In addition, reaching net zero will require the use of energy storage. This is not just about the storage of batteries used to store solar and wind electrons. It also includes pipelines, which can hold natural gas and release it when the sun goes out or the wind stops blowing.
Natural gas is used as a punch bag, says Ross Turrini, chief operating officer of gas, National Grid. He’s the underdog American. In 2050, you will see that gas systems have played a major role in this transition. The future is not gas, it is less gas. It’s a 30-year transition. There has to be a lot of R / D. It has to be a thoughtful, thoughtful transition. And accessibility is essential.
Pressure is building to limit temperature rises and achieve net zero targets. The International Energy Agency understands the mission, requiring it to make a declarative statement that fossil fuel funding must end. There is no doubt that governments offer incentives to develop new technologies and clean energy. But the consumption of oil and gas will not stop. These emissions must be offset as oil and gas giants are pushed to become all-inclusive energy providers.
