For the stock market, level 6.000 becoming inevitable

Local stocks are expected to face further headwinds this week as the recently announced MSCI rebalancing takes effect and Monde Nissin completes the local tranche of its record-breaking 55.89 billion pesos IPO. Last week, the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange lost a total of 70.11 points or 1.11% to close Friday at 6,199.25.

BDO Unibank chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas noted that transactions last week indicated investor sentiment remained weak, stalked by health and inflation concerns alongside a recent sell-off in U.S. markets. In that capacity, he noted that investors were staying on the sidelines.

The weeks end at 6,199.25 signals that the markets continue to advance towards the 6,000 levels, Ravelas said.

If that drop accelerates in the next few days, it could put the 6,000 levels to the test and, if it breaks, put the 5,700 levels at your fingertips, he added.

Manny Cruz, chief strategist at Papa Securities, said one of the main areas of focus will be the rebalancing of the MSCI by the end of the week, as it has been estimated that it will trigger an outflow of foreign capital. of $ 258.15 million.

Recent adjustments to the closely watched MSCI indices will be implemented as of the close of trading on May 27.

However, Cruz said that these large outflows of foreign capital should be an opportunity to raise stocks given the expected improvement in vaccine deployment in the coming months.

Additionally, improving the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Metro Manila will provide optimism in the market, he said.

According to Cruz, strong support for the PSEi can be seen at the 6,000 mark.

Meanwhile, Monde Nissin’s big IPO has sucked liquidity out of the market. Small local investors are allowed to subscribe up to $ 1 million in shares.

Doris Dumlao-Abadilla INQ

