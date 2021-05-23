Business
For the stock market, level 6.000 becoming inevitable
Local stocks are expected to face further headwinds this week as the recently announced MSCI rebalancing takes effect and Monde Nissin completes the local tranche of its record-breaking 55.89 billion pesos IPO. Last week, the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange lost a total of 70.11 points or 1.11% to close Friday at 6,199.25.
BDO Unibank chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas noted that transactions last week indicated investor sentiment remained weak, stalked by health and inflation concerns alongside a recent sell-off in U.S. markets. In that capacity, he noted that investors were staying on the sidelines.
The weeks end at 6,199.25 signals that the markets continue to advance towards the 6,000 levels, Ravelas said.
If that drop accelerates in the next few days, it could put the 6,000 levels to the test and, if it breaks, put the 5,700 levels at your fingertips, he added.
Manny Cruz, chief strategist at Papa Securities, said one of the main areas of focus will be the rebalancing of the MSCI by the end of the week, as it has been estimated that it will trigger an outflow of foreign capital. of $ 258.15 million.
Recent adjustments to the closely watched MSCI indices will be implemented as of the close of trading on May 27.
However, Cruz said that these large outflows of foreign capital should be an opportunity to raise stocks given the expected improvement in vaccine deployment in the coming months.
Additionally, improving the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Metro Manila will provide optimism in the market, he said.
According to Cruz, strong support for the PSEi can be seen at the 6,000 mark.
Meanwhile, Monde Nissin’s big IPO has sucked liquidity out of the market. Small local investors are allowed to subscribe up to $ 1 million in shares.
Doris Dumlao-Abadilla INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]