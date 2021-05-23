Disinfection, cleaning booming in Jem and Westgate, Singapore News & Top Stories

Workers were busy disinfecting and cleaning Jem and Westgate yesterday, a day after the news that Jurong East’s two malls were shutting down for two weeks.
Shoppers were turned away, but tenants were allowed into malls – some were seen moving their products out of their stores to be sent to other retail outlets.
This is the first time that such multi-tenant shopping malls have been ordered to close since Singapore began battling the Covid-19 pandemic in January last year.
On Saturday, the Department of Health said it had ordered shopping malls to close for a deep clean to curb the spread of Covid-19 after 10 shoppers tested positive for the virus.
Responding to questions from the media, a Westgate spokesperson said it would extend “relevant support” to its tenants, including rental waivers from mall owner CapitaLand to help them during the shutdown period. .
Tenants will also receive operational support to make online sales through CapitaLand’s digital platforms eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats. Platform fees and commission fees will be waived for tenants during this period, the spokesperson said.
Lendlease, which manages Jem, said the safety of its tenants and buyers is its top priority.
His spokesperson did not say whether he would provide similar assistance to his tenants.
“We are working closely with the authorities to ensure the safety of our community,” he added.
The two malls have around 250 retailers each. They are located next to each other and connected by a connecting bridge.
Affected retailers include the Ikea furniture chain, which has around 250 employees at Jem. His outlet there opened last month. The staff include contract cleaners, security guards and security ambassadors, an Ikea spokesperson said.
About 99% of point-of-sale staff have tested negative for Covid-19, while the rest are awaiting the date or results of their appointment for the test, he added.
“So far no one has tested positive,” the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for StarHub, which has a store in Westgate operated by a third-party partner, said the telecommunications company strongly encourages customers to shop online instead of visiting StarHub stores.
Yesterday afternoon, malls were empty and quiet, except for tenants cleaning their stores and workers disinfecting common touchpoints such as directory boards.
Ms Amelia Koh, 29, visited Westgate on May 16 for around three hours to attend a cooking class.
The next day she was not feeling well and was cleaned for Covid-19. His test results came back negative.
“I saw the news after taking the test, so I really felt relieved, even though I’m already fully vaccinated,” said the engineer.
A GrabFood delivery driver, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tay, said he received a notification on his TraceTogether app about possible exposure to a Covid-19 case who also visited Jem while ‘he was taking food for a customer.
“But I didn’t go for testing because I usually only spend around 10 minutes inside the mall,” said the 62-year-old, who is also fully vaccinated.
Despite the closure of shopping centers, the connecting bridges between Westgate and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital remain open. Some used the bridges to visit the IMM shopping center, and those interviewed said they were not worried about catching the virus.
