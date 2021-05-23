How to prepare for your financial market debut





Dragons dance, confetti falls, champagne bottles burst, bells ring. These are some of the familiar scenes on the stock market during an Initial Public Offering (IPO) listing ceremony. More than pomp and pomp, the day a company starts trading on the stock market is always a cause for celebration. After all, private companies looking to raise capital and access vast reserves of liquidity through an IPO face a difficult but worthwhile and rewarding journey. First Metro Investment has organized information sessions on investments to encourage companies to go public or to guide them in their process of going public. Here is his step-by-step guide to preparing for his debut on the stock market: 1. To list or not to list? This is the question you might want to answer before you decide to go public. By definition, an IPO is the first sale of shares by a company to the public. So if you are looking to grow your business and need to raise some capital to grow, then an IPO can help. In addition to access to public capital, IPOs also benefit from increased liquidity, wealth creation, tax efficiency, as well as a better public reputation and image. 2. Ready for the changes? Successful issuers know that an IPO is like a transformation, a metamorphosis from private property to public listing. With the benefits you get from an IPO come responsibilities. These include sharing company ownership and financial gains with other investors (including small ones), being more transparent in disclosing to the public any material information that could affect your stock’s performance and being submitted to stricter regulatory review, among others. 3. Travel preparation: The process leading to an IPO is a long one, but early and thorough preparation can make all the difference. In preparing your business for this important step, First Metro Investment has prepared the following roadmap: 12 to 24 months before the IPO: Develop a good business plan and a fairness story.

Prepare a financial statement audited over 3 years by a reputable auditor (SEC Class A) and an interim financial statement.

Start acting as a listed company, i.e. adhere to the highest standards of corporate governance principles and practices, ensure compliance with laws and regulations and reporting requirements, ensure a good business structure. 6 to 12 months before the IPO: Refine your business plan and your fairness story.

Build an internal work team for the IPO. This should include a senior executive from your company to make critical decisions, and the following departments: Investor Relations, Compliance, Legal, Finance, Business Development / Marketing, and Corporate Planning. It is strongly recommended to appoint a reference person of the company who will be responsible for the timely execution of the activities related to the IPO.

Name an external IPO team. For a national registration, the following parts are required: Problem Manager / Bookrunner / Underwriter Legal counsel to the issuer Legal advisor for the underwriter Receiving / transferring agent Custodian / Custodian bank Escrow Agent If you plan to offer shares abroad, in addition to the external national team, the following are required: Responsible for international issues and bookkeeper (s) International legal advisor for the issuer International legal adviser

4-6 months before the IPO: Refine your business plan, establish your product usage and your equity position.

Produce a draft prospectus and a registration statement.

Prepare your investor relations program and public relations strategies.

Meeting with regulators: Securities and Exchange Commission and PSE.

Finalize your schedule. 4 months before the IPO: Review the filing requirements before filing with the regulators.

Submit the filing requirements.

Prepare presentation material emphasizing your company’s position on equity. 6 weeks 3 months before the IPO: Finalize your use of the product and your fairness story.

Firm your assessment.

Respond to comments from regulators in a timely manner.

Start your marketing strategy, including forming a sales union. 6 weeks before the IPO: Start promotional tours.

Book building

Pricing

Offer period

Comply with the requirements of the final list.

Host a listing ceremony on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). If you think your job is done after ringing the PES bell, think again! When the excitement subsides after your business goes public, the real hard work begins. As a public company, you will now lead a post-IPO life focused on complying with all relevant regulations and fully and timely disclosure of important information to the public. Most of all, it’s about keeping the promises you made to investors when you asked them to buy your stock history. Ultimately, the success of an IPO is not just about the money raised; it’s about how investors trusted the company and bet on its long-term growth.

