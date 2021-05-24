Aston Martin V12 Speedster review





Rather, it depends on where you’re perched on the cynicism scale, really. If you’re an Aston Martin, this is the most viscerally thrilling, uncompromising, and downright thrilling battle car the company has ever produced until the Valkyrie finally arrives. If you’re a serial hypercar collector, this is your next open-air cart of wealth, ready to fill that gap in your collection alongside your Ferrari Monza, McLaren Elva, Bentley Bacalar and McLaren-Mercedes SLR StirlingMoss. And if you’re not one of those things, you couldn’t care less about the absurd idea of ​​a 700-hp (okay, 691-hp) V12 two-seater with less weather protection than a breeder. of Himalayan goats. Hard to justify this car, ysee. The V12 Speedster has no roof, no roof option, and no mounting points for a roof. It has no windows. And instead of a windshield, each of the twin cockpit segments is shielded from the impending hurricane by nothing more than a glass aerodynamic ramp that appears to have been pinched by a WWI aircraft. Significantly, Aston Martin has limited the top speed of the cars. at 186 mph. On the way, it goes 62 mph in 3.5 seconds. Which means it could be eaten in lights by a BMWM3. It is by no means the fastest car in the world, not even the Astons team. It doesn’t have to be, because as you found out the first time you cycled down a really big hill, going 25 to 30 miles an hour without face protection is more than enough to dry your eyes in bloodshot ping pong balls and stick a blue bottle in each nostreil. Since you no longer get trivial luxuries like windshield wipers, sun shades, window motors or a rearview mirror, you’d expect Aston to have reflected those savings in the price. And they did. The V12 Speedster starts at 765,000 including tax. If you want it in that special ’50s DBR1 racer tribute livery or in the F-18 military aerospace paint that’s also on the menu, you’re unlikely to get much of a change from the eight hundredgrand. Indeed, the V12 Speedster is a steal. Although it costs around three times as much as an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante, which is actually more powerful, the V12 sells for half as much as the Ferrari Monza, McLaren Elva or Bentleys Bacalar. Welcome to the reasonably priced Speedster. In addition, the Aston is a rare machine: only 88 will be produced, against 500 Monzas, 149 Elvas and several thousand DBS or Vantage convertible tops. You will most likely be the only person in your tax haven to get one. And in the spring of 2021, they weren’t all sold So if you flip your debit card between your fingers and wonder if you should click add to cart, let us walk you through exactly what to expect from Astons V12hairdryer.

