JSW Steel makes bid for UK company Guptas – sources





MUMBAI: India’s largest steel producer JSW Steel is considering an offer to buy Liberty Steel in Britain as well as factories elsewhere, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as potential buyers surround the world commodity empire Sanjeev Guptas. JSW’s interest, which extends to factories including the Guptas Adhunik steelworks in eastern India, could mark a new chapter for the UK steel industry, which has been privatized and sold to buyers foreigners as its preeminence slipped at the same rate as the making of the country. . In a statement on Saturday, JSW Steel said its focus remained in India for the time being and that it was not looking to acquire assets overseas. A sale would scratch Guptas’ vast network of businesses, comprising hundreds of private companies with interests spanning steel, aluminum, mining, financial services and real estate, accumulated over years of acquisitions. Gupta scrambled to refinance after its funding source of choice, UK supply chain finance firm Greensill, filed for insolvency in March. The Britains Serious Fraud Office said this month it was investigating Guptas’ businesses, including their links to Greensill. Although JSW Steel, part of the metals-cement conglomerate JSW Group controlled by billionaire Sajjan Jindal, was interested in a bid, one of the sources said, there were obstacles to any deal, including navigating the fallout. Brexit as well as the Indian coronavirus. crisis. And no final decision had been made on whether to bid on what the source described as a surprise package. Due diligence has not yet started. After Brexit, it will not be easy to mine these assets, he said. A spokesperson for GFG said it continues to serve customers around the world and is making progress in refinancing its operations, which benefit from the operational improvements it has made and very strong markets for steel, aluminum and iron ore. Gupta has been hailed as the savior of steel in Britain which has bought distressed assets in economically disadvantaged areas. His group has 35,000 workers, including 5,000 in Britain, and annual revenues of US $ 20 billion (RM82 billion). Any change in ownership of Liberty Steel, which employs around 3,000 people in Britain, will be politically sensitive. Darren Jones, who chairs the UK parliament’s trade, energy and industrial strategy committee, said he expected any buyer to apply for ministerial clearance. Steel production can also be seen as an important part of our economic resilience and national security, he said. The government said it was closely monitoring developments around Liberty Steel and continued to work closely with the company, the wider UK steel industry and the unions. Private equity investor Endless and Chinas Jingye Group, which owns British Steel, were also interested in Guptas’ activities in Britain, people familiar with the matter said. Separately, commodities trader Trafigura has expressed interest in investing in GFG aluminum smelter in Dunkirk, France, which is the largest in Europe, a source said. JSW and Endless did not respond to inquiries. requests for comment and Jingyes British Steel declined to comment. Trafigura, who provided a loan to GFGs Liberty House to help finance the Dunkirk purchase in 2018, declined to comment. Gupta bought the smelter for US $ 500 million (RM 2 billion) from Rio Tinto. Reuters







