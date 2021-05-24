PHL vs ASEAN: the vaccine race and the markets

In 2020, the race was to get a vaccine against COVID-19. Nine months after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in February 2020, news of the first vaccine discovery sent stocks and bond yields soaring in hopes of an economic recovery sooner rather than later.

In 2021, the race turned to vaccine deployments. On the first trading day of the year, major stock markets hailed the news that some COVID vaccines were ready for distribution.

As questions persist about vaccines, financial markets stand a chance to win whenever a positive vaccine-related development makes headlines. After entering a global economic recession, any sign that leads to a recovery is taken by investors as a signal to buy stocks.

The recovery of the markets is largely based on the success of the country’s immunization program. If the vaccination program continues in earnest and more of the population is vaccinated, the government can further open up the economy. This should significantly improve investor confidence in the country, said Edser Trinidad, head of investments and research at First Metro Asset Management, Inc. (FAMI).

How the Philippines stack up against

In the Philippines, the first batch of vaccines arrived on March 1, 2021, and was followed by the sporadic arrival of supplies and vaccines.

Two months after the deployment, the country still lags behind its ASEAN neighbors, according to ASEAN Post, a digital media organization that follows regional developments. Citing figures from Our World in Data, he showed that the Philippines ranked third among the 10 ASEAN member countries based on COVID vaccination doses administered per 100 people.

The slower-than-expected deployment of the vaccine is reflected in the performance of the Philippine stock markets relative to its regional peers. Since the start of the year, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) has contracted 13.17%, the worst among the region’s 10 stock exchanges. The index fell 8.6% year-on-year, the second-worst performance after Singapore’s FTSE Straits Times Index, which lost 11.7%.

In the case of the Philippines, there are several reasons for the poor performance of the i-PSE.

Besides the deployment and procurement of vaccines, analysts are also closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, as this is an important indicator of the pace of the economic recovery. As the table shows, the stock markets of countries that have managed to contain the spread of the virus and have started to open up their economies have performed strongly.

Another reason is inflation. Investors fear that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is tightening liquidity by raising key rates to avoid inflation. This can affect the cost of borrowing for companies which, in turn, can frustrate the country’s recovery efforts. Consumer appetite, which remains low due to the pandemic, may also be further weakened.

For the fourth month, inflation in April remained above the BSP target, with headline inflation remaining at 4.5%. Although remaining unchanged from March, inflationary pressures related to the index-intensive food component and transport costs persist.

Where is the light?

The proverbial light at the end of the tunnel depends on the changing dynamics of the crisis.

However, the picture could change by the second half of 2021, as more vaccines become available to the local population. This should speed up the easing of foreclosure restrictions and allow the economy to operate at full capacity. Therefore, the economic recovery will create more jobs and improve household income, leading to higher purchasing power and better business profits.

We can also expect a rapid recovery in the local stock market, as average foreign participation in listed companies is now at its lowest in 10 years. This means that local investors, including retailers, are seen as fueling market sentiment as positive developments on vaccine availability and deployment occur.

According to First Metro Securities Research, investors should keep an eye out for key sectors that could benefit from the sudden pent-up demand. These are those related to transport and mobility, tourism, social events and gatherings, pedestrian traffic in shopping malls, and food services.

It is also beneficial to follow other markets, especially those in the region, said FAMIs Trinidad. Since the economic interdependence between countries is higher than ever, it is important for a stock investor to pay attention to what is happening in other markets as this gives a big picture of what is happening in the global economy, which can potentially impact the local market. walked, he said.

Examining regional markets also provides insight into the behavior of foreign investors, including the markets in which they prefer to invest. Several regional markets have managed to perform better than the Philippines, largely due to inflows of foreign investment. Due to the good performance of these markets, foreign investors may be looking for other markets that have fallen behind, but the fundamentals continue to improve or are about to improve, he said. he adds.

While the speed of economic recovery across regional markets may be uneven, there are still opportunities that the Philippines can take advantage of. Once the COVID-19 surge is contained and a substantial number of vaccines start arriving, it will only be a matter of time for foreign investors to return to the Philippines, Trinidad said.