Trained in smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff COVID-19





LONDON (Reuters) – Sniffer dogs trained in smelly socks worn by people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus may soon be used at airports or mass gathering places to pick up the corona scent of people infected with COVID-19, British scientists said on Monday. Working in teams of two, dogs trained in COVID could, for example, detect a line of several hundred people getting off a plane in half an hour, and detect with a sensitivity of up to 94.3% those infected, the scientists said. Presenting the results of an early-stage study – which looked at some 3,500 odor samples donated in the form of unwashed socks or T-shirts worn by members of the public and health workers – the researchers said that the dogs were even able to detect asymptomatic or mild COVID. -19 cases, as well as cases caused by a mutant variant that emerged in the UK late last year. Dogs could be a great way to quickly screen large numbers of people and prevent the reintroduction of COVID-19 into the UK, said Steve Lindsay, a professor in the biosciences department at Durham University who worked on study. James Logan, a disease control specialist at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who led the project, said the main advantage of sniffer dogs over other screening methods such as lateral flow testing is their incredible speed and good accuracy among large groups of people. The British research, published online Monday before being peer reviewed, adds to other pilot projects in Finland, Germany, Chile and elsewhere that are testing COVID-trained sniffer dogs at airports. The dogs in the UK study were trained for several weeks by receiving 200 odor samples from people who had tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 200 control samples from people who tested negative. The top performing dogs in the test detected coronavirus odor in samples with a sensitivity of up to 94.3%, meaning a low risk of false negative results, and up to 92% specificity, which means a low risk of false positive results. This accuracy is higher than that recommended by the World Health Organization for diagnosing COVID-19, Logans’ team said, with dogs outperforming lateral flow tests, which have an overall sensitivity of between 58% and 77%. Independent experts have warned that the results should be replicated in real-life situations. This proof of concept study suggests that trained detection dogs could be used in places like airports, sports stadiums and concert halls, said Lawrence Young, virologist and professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick. . The big question is, will this approach work in the real world on people rather than sample socks and shirts? Reporting by Kate Kelland; Edited by Janet Lawrence

