Stock and you – BusinessWorld



Do you gulp down for breakfast and unload before lunch? If you do, this story is not for you.

It’s for the average Juan and Juana who have more than enough money, but who don’t just let them earn less than 1% interest in the bank. These basic tips are a good starting point for anyone looking to invest in the stock market for the first time.

But first, what is a stock?

A stock is proof of your interest or ownership in a business. When you buy a stock, it means that you have invested in a company and become a legitimate shareholder of that company. This gives you the right to be invited to the annual meeting of shareholders of the company, to be paid with dividends or to vote for the board of directors of the company.

How can I buy a share?

Stocks are bought and sold on a market called the stock exchange. The minimum investment amount may vary, some stocks can be purchased for as low as P500 while others require at least P10,000. For the First Metro ETF, for example, you can own a basket of stocks made up of of 30 blue chip stocks representing the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) index for as little as P1,000.

These stocks are sold in the PSE. However, you can’t just walk into the PSE trading room and buy stocks like in a supermarket.

Here are the steps to follow when buying a stock:

Get a licensed broker.

A broker is a professional trader or business that buys and sells stocks on behalf of clients. There are also online stock brokers that you can use to execute orders on your behalf. All you need to do is create a trading account with your online broker.

Submit the required documents.

Your broker will inform you of the documentary requirements for opening a trading account. These include submitting a photocopy of at least one valid government issued ID and your tax identification number. The account activation process takes 2-3 days after submitting all requirements.

Fund your trading account.

Once you have activated your trading account, your broker will ask you to make a minimum initial deposit. You will also need to pay certain fees, charges and taxes when you trade. These are the typical fees.

Access a trading platform.

Once you have received a confirmation email from your broker stating that your account has been activated, you will receive login credentials to access the trading platform. This allows you to see which stocks you can trade.

Place your order.

Include the ticker symbol, price and a number of stocks in the order book that your broker has provided. Before buying a stock, however, make sure you are familiar with the listed company in which you are investing. Also, keep in mind that stock transactions in the Philippines are done in either carton lot or round lot. This means that the minimum number of shares you can buy or sell depends on the market price of the share at the time you place your order.

Learn more

To play it safe, you can also consider buying mutual fund stocks or investing in index funds instead. A mutual fund is a company that pools the money of many investors and invests the money in securities such as stocks, bonds, and short-term debt securities. The combined holdings of the mutual fund are known as the portfolio.

Index funds are popular because they allow you to own a wide variety of stocks, but carry less risk, as the index tracks companies with established profitability and stable earnings over the years. These companies are called blue-chipsstocks.

If you are unsure and want to learn more before you put your hard earned money on a stock, you might want to subscribe to the weekly First Metro Securities Philippine Stock Market podcast on Spotify or its YouTube channel. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZb09lY56CM_axEQ7jyTvQA) for free tutorials on investing in the stock market.

