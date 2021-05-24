It’s a no-mask environment now at Cedar Rapids Kernels home games

Tom Gentner scans fan tickets at the gate ahead of the Midwest League baseball game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Peoria Chiefs at Veterans Memorial Stadium in southwest Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 (Credit: Jim Slosiarek / The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS There were 1,200 fans on the verge who attended the Sunday afternoons Cedar Rapids Cores–Beloit game at Veterans Memorial Stadium, enjoying the sunny skies, baseball bingo and the great game itself.

Most of them have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

This is the presumption, since the nuclei have relaxed their presence policies. As of this last opening Tuesday of this six-game series and going forward, vaccinated fans are not required to wear a face mask at the stadium.

Only unvaccinated fans should do this. Most everyone at the baseball stadium on Sunday was maskless, so …

Of course, this is all on the honor system.

We and the MLB have been following the CDC from the start, said Scott Wilson, general manager of Kernels. We know we can’t card people at the door and ask them this stuff. As difficult as it is, we are just looking for people who want to protect themselves who are not vaccinated to wear the masks to protect themselves and others.

Those who are vaxxed now, according to the CDC, its (a) tiny (chance) to be outside and be able to be with people (and get COVID). Its small crowds were still socially distanced. The seating capacity hasn’t changed or something like that.

The maximum capacity of the baseball stadium is approximately 2,100 fans, of which 1,700 are in the bowl. Sale status was reached on Saturday evening.

Major League Baseball is currently in charge of minor leagues and establishes all of these protocols. For nuclei, first homestand of Central High Class League A a few weeks ago all fans attending matches had to wear masks all over the stadium, unless they were in their seats and eating or drinking.

As Wilson mentioned, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A public notice a week and a half ago that vaccinated people did not have to continue wearing masks in public relaxed matters with regards to major and minor league balls.

All Kernels employees are still required to wear masks, including Wilson, one of only two people allowed into the club from home and visiting teams. The other is the manager of the Kernels clubhouse.

They are called covered employees. Like all players and coaches, Wilson is tested for COVID twice a week by the MLB: Tuesdays and Fridays.

The vast majority of the Kernels team are fully vaccinated, as is Wilson.

The NCAA, when we host the Division III World Series, requires masks, Wilson said, of the June 4-9 event at Veterans Memorial Stadium. They asked us to stay on par with everything they have. We’ve removed the bubble from the field, but players still can’t interact. No dating, no autographs, that kind of stuff. But the NCAA asked us to use the wood fence and plexiglass where we have it throughout the tournament.

The Plexiglas mandated by the MLB must be installed between the lounge area and the canoes to start this season. He also mandated the Kernels section of the lower part of the grass area on the left field line and the lower part of the metal bleachers on the right field line in order to keep players and fans separate.

The Kernels (8-10) have lost four of six games in this series. Beloit (10-8) got two homers from Nic Ready (son of former big leaguer Randy) and one from Griffin Conine (son of former big leaguer Jeff).

Seth Gray and Jair Camargo have had home runs for Cedar Rapids, which has Monday off and then hosts Wisconsin for six games, starting Tuesday night at 6:35 am.

I felt like we were in each of those games, Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman said. Just like last week in Quad Cities. We went 1-5, but we had some chances to win, we had a lead late in the game. I think it’s just growing up and learning as a team. Hopefully as a team we’ve kind of turned it around and turned those Ls into W.

