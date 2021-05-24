SEC Approves Nasdaq’s Proposal to Allow Alternative to IPO





Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail the Nasdaq the exchange is allowed to host direct listings of publicly traded companies without involving investment banks under a new decision speak Security and Trade Commission (SECOND). Reuters reported: Leading venture capitalists like Bill Gurley have often criticized investment banks, which for decades have staged IPOs, for undervaluing offers to help their clients make deals. big gains when the stock starts trading on day one. The new IPO alternative could also attract companies currently looking to go public through deals with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), given the recent slowdown in blanket deals in due to a slowing investor appetite and tighter regulatory review of PSPCs. . In its 34-page decision approving the Nasdaqs’ request, the SEC commissioners said: … the proposed rule change is consistent with investor protection. Among the reasons given by the auditors in the decision: The proposed rule change will require that all direct listings with capital increase be registered under the Securities Act, and therefore subject to the existing liability and disclosure framework under the Securities Act for registered offers. Another reason given by the auditors for the approval: among other information, these registration statements will require both authentic price ranges and audited financial statements prepared in accordance with US GAAP or international financial reporting standards. published by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition: the Commission further considers that direct listings with a capital increase will offer advantages to existing and potential investors compared to offers subscribed with firm commitment. And they wrote: So the proposed rule change has the potential to broaden the scope of investors who are able to buy securities in an initial public offering, at the price of the initial public offering, rather only in the context of secondary market transactions. The SEC’s Nasdaq decision follows the committee’s December decision to let the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) lead direct listings. PYMNTS reported in December that a report by consultants PwC Put the underwriting costs associated with using investment banks for IPOs in the range of $ 25 million to $ 99 million at about 7%. NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said in a statement prepared at the time: This is a game-changer for our financial markets, leveling the playing field for everyday investors and giving companies another route to go public at a time when they are looking for precisely this kind of investment. ‘innovation. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENTS STUDY – MAY 2021 About the study: U.S. consumers see cryptocurrency as more than just a store of value: 46 million people plan to use it to make payments for everything from financial services to groceries. In the Cryptocurrency Payments report, PYMNTS surveys 8,008 cryptocurrency users and non-users in the United States to examine how they plan to use crypto to make purchases, the crypto they plan to to use and how merchant acceptance can influence merchant choice and consumer spending.











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos