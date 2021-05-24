Destination of crypto market depends entirely on stock market, says digital asset mogul Barry Silbert

Want to know where the crypto market is going from here? Barry Silbert, a leading player in the digital asset industry, said investors should look no further than the stock market, in a tweet Sunday night amid a slowdown in digital assets.

Silberts’ comments came in the form of bitcoin BTCUSD,

+ 4.35% ,

Ether ETHUSD,

+ 3.87%

and alternative assets such as the DOGEUSD dogecoin,



were in the middle of a turbulent trading weekend that saw these three cryptocurrencies lose at least 50% from their recent highs in their Sunday nadirs.

See: Bitcoin Prices Fall 50% From Peak And Mark Cuban Calls Crypto Crash The Big Relax

CoinDesk reported that some of the turmoil in digital assets was related to China repression of the sector. Specifically, the crypto-focused website reported that Huobi crypto exchange may be reduced some of its offers and suspended some of its hosting services for minors in some countries due to the Chinese government’s strong stance on virtual currencies.

Lily: Why is crypto crashing? Will Bitcoin Prices Ever Recover? Here’s what traders and investors are saying

Still, a number of market participants have attempted to suggest that the recent crypto collapse has less to do with digital asset fundamentals, or the changing narrative and regulatory landscape, and more to do with the appetite of Wall Streets. for speculation.

In this case, Silbert suggests that stocks may be the key indicator of the risk investors can take in crypto, not the other way around.

Last Sunday, Mott Capitals, said Michael Kramer in a blog post that the recent bitcoin blackout could indicate that risk appetite on Wall Street is likely transitioning in a bearish direction.

Silbert is considered a luminary in the digital asset world, having founded two of the most well-known companies in the crypto arena: Grayscale Investments, which operates the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC,

-8.93% ,

and the Digital Currency Group, which also owns CoinDesk. He was also an early investor in companies such as the Coinbase Global COIN trading platform,

-3.88%

and Ripple, a blockchain-focused startup behind the XRP XRPUSD cryptocurrency,

+ 8.37% .

CoinTelegraph Ranks Silbert the fifth most important no one in decentralized digital assets.

He also knows a thing or two about stocks: Second Market, a popular exchange for shares of private companies he founded in 2004, has been sold to Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ,

+ 0.25%

in 2015 for an undisclosed amount.

His view that stocks can influence crypto may have more to do with the amount of borrowed money swirling around in stocks and how newly invested bitcoin institutions are responding to this current crisis.

MarketWatch’s sister publication Barrons reported that Tesla Inc.’s TSLA,

-1.01%

Bitcoin holdings could most likely fall below where the electric vehicle maker bought its $ 1.5 billion position.

Based on average prices, Tesla likely held around 42,000 bitcoins at the end of the first quarter. With the recent price swings, the company is likely looking at a loss of around $ 125 million, Barrons Al Root reported.

If so, an impairment charge will be recognized in the next electric vehicle manufacturers’ second quarter earnings report, unless prices recover, he writes.

Stocks and crypto aren’t meant to correlate, but some have pointed out that recently tech stocks have apparently been responsive to crypto-related news. Market participants pointed to the short-term correlations between Nasdaq-100 NQ00 futures,

-0.01%

and bitcoin:

At last check, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00,

+ 0.33%

YMM21,

+ 0.33% ,

the S&P 500 ES00 index,

+ 0.22%

ESM21,

+ 0.22% ,

and the Nasdaq-100 NQM21,

-0.01%

got up on Sunday evening.

Over the long term, correlations between stocks and the DJIA Dow Jones Industrial Average,

+ 0.36% ,

the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.08%

and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-0.48%

(or Nasdaq-100) do not seem to be apparent. Based on a 20-day moving correlation of the Nasdaq-100 and bitcoin, for example, the correlation stands at 0.19.

A correlation of 1 means the two are perfectly synchronized, 0 means no correlation, and -1 means the two are going in the opposite direction. Correlations between the Nasdaq-100 and bitcoin were much higher at the start of 2021, at around 0.64 in mid-January.