Business
The second tranche of the sovereign gold bond issue opens for subscription from today. Check the details here
The second tranche of the 2021-22 sovereign gold bond regime will open for subscription on Monday, May 24, 2021. The issue will be open to investors between May 24 and May 28. The date of issue of the second tranche is set for June 1. .
In a statement last week, the Ministry of Finance, in consultation with the central bank, announced the issue price of the gold bonds that will be available in the second tranche of the scheme.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), an issue price of 4,842 per unit, equivalent to the value of one gram of gold, is applicable for the second tranche of the 2021-22 gold bond system. Investors who apply online and make the payment online will benefit from a reduction of 50 per gram. Therefore, for these investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be 4,792 per gram of gold.
The issue price is slightly higher than that of the first tranche which was at 4,777 per gram of gold. Series I, or the first tranche of gold bonds for this fiscal year, was open for subscription between May 17 and May 21.
The finance ministry said the central government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, had decided to issue sovereign bonds in gold. The sovereign gold bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021.
The bonds will be sold through banks (except small financial banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognized stock exchanges, namely the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.
The subscription date for the third tranche is (May 31-June 4); for the fourth installment (July 12-July 16); for the fifth installment (August 9-August 13) and for the sixth installment (August 30-September 3).
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. The bond is issued by the Reserve Bank on behalf of the Indian government. The program was launched in November 2015 to reduce the demand for physical gold and transfer some of the domestic savings – used to buy gold – into financial savings.
Experts say gold sovereign bonds are an effective way to invest in non-physical gold, if a buyer holds to maturity. Gold funds or gold ETFs are generally viewed as more liquid options than gold sovereign bonds. Gold bonds also offer an annual interest rate of 2.50% to investors.
