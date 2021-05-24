Maryland candy company makes chocolate covered cicadas – CBS Baltimore

(CNN / WJZ) – A Maryland candy company sells chocolate-covered cicadas to celebrate the emergence of the noisy bugs that have spent the past 17 years underground.

Chouquette Chocolates sells the cicadas – dipped in milk or dark chocolate – online, but they’ve also posted the recipe on their website. Facebook page for brave chefs looking for something to do with the bugs.

Eating cicadas is good for the environment, according to a Johns Hopkins professor.

“They look a lot like shrimp. They’re like tree shrimp, ”said Jessica Fanzo, Bloomberg Emeritus Professor of Global Food Policy and Ethics.

“We are in the midst of climate change. Insects are an excellent alternative source to other foods of animal origin, which for example cows which produce a lot of greenhouse gas emissions, ”she said.

Fanzo said anyone interested in trying a cicada should pick the female nymphs, while they are still white and fresh out of the ground, and then freeze them in a bag. When you’re ready to try them, boil them for two minutes and then cook them to your liking.

“You can roast them in the oven, put salt and pepper in them, a little Old Bay seasoning,” Fanzo said.

Billions of Brood X cicadas emerge from their underground homes as temperatures warm in the eastern United States. They will spend the last days of their lives mating and making a huge racket as the males struggle to attract the females.

It is expected to be the biggest emergence event since 2004.

