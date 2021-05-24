SGX Nifty sits in red Monday morning; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell





The week before, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of domestic securities. (Image: REUTERS) National equity markets soared over the previous trading week as benchmarks approached their all-time high. The S&P BSE Sensex stood at 50,540 points on Friday while the Nifty 50 finished at 15,175. However, the uptrend may face some resistance with Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange rising. trading in the red Monday morning. Global signals were also mixed during the early hours of trading. On the charts, Nifty posted a nine week high at 15,190 on Friday and closed nearby. We see a bullish breakout of the downtrend line at 14900, similar to the close of the week. This is a positive indication, said Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst, HDFC Securities. Global Indices: Wall Street finished mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.36%, while the S&P 500 closed flat with a negative bias and the tech-savvy NASDAQ closed 0.48% lower. Among its Asian peers, Shanghai Composite advanced in the green while Hang Seng slipped into the red. Japanese stock markets rose while South Korean indices were in the red. Technical socket: A long bull candle has formed, indicating a strong upward rebound from lower support, Nagaraj Shetti said. This trend seems to have confirmed a lasting upward breakout of the hurdle and also an upper range (15000-14200) at 15K. According to this model, a potential upside target of 15,800 could open and that could be reached in the coming weeks, he added. Levels to watch: As the monthly expiration approaches, analysts believe Nifty may hit previous all-time highs. Nifty is well positioned to move up and break above resistance at 15400-15500 over the next two weeks. As we approach the May expiration, Nifty will attempt to trade beyond 15,200, said Manish Shah, founder of Niftytriggers. The price and trend for the week is very significant from the perspective of the next 6-8 weeks and the upside potential for Nifty is around 16000-16200, he added. FII and DII professions: In the previous week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of domestic securities. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their sustained purchases of domestic stocks. Results today: India Cements, Grasim Industries, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas, ADF Foods, Balaji Amines, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, India Cements Capital, JSW Holdings, Kanpur Plastipack, Karda Constructions, Ramco Cements and Ramco Industries are some companies that are announcing their quarterly results today.







