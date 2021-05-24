Oakland Coliseum Mass Vaccination Site Official Closure – NBC Bay Area





The Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site is officially closed. Alameda County officials said they administered more than 500,000 shots. But they are still working to reach members of the community who have not yet been vaccinated. Ganeshwar Chand received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Oakland Parceleum on Sunday. He said he liked the location. It was convenient that there was no one there, I think it was the best time to go, he said. The mass vaccination site, one of the first in the Bay Area, closed on Sunday. It had been operational since February. Alameda County officials said the decision was made to shut down the site after demand fell to around 400 initial doses per day. At its peak, it was around 6,000 to 8,000 doses per day. Celebrating the vaccination of this site, we have had over 500,000 injections, said Dr Kathleen Clanon, who oversaw the site. Clanon said they were finding people who wanted the vaccine right away had gotten it. Were definitely safer than we were as a community which brought so many people to surrender. But there are still many communities in Alameda County that have yet to reach that safety point. We want it to be really convenient for them, she added. Alameda County officials said they are investing their staff and vaccines in mobile pop-ups where people are, such as workplaces and churches, and leaning into under-represented areas. We didn’t reach as many Latin or black residents as we did people from other racial groups, Clanon said. The site almost closed early, but a local effort to keep it open prevailed. I am grateful that we have this incredible resource rooted here in East Oakland, said Loren Taylor, Oakland City Council member. Taylor added that it was important not to be complacent and to continue to focus on immunization in hard-to-reach communities. Now is the time to deepen the community. Really engage people individually to help overcome whatever is preventing them from getting vaccinated and to help break down those barriers, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos