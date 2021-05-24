Capital Market University Challenge goes digital | New times

The ongoing 8th edition of the Capital Market University Challenge has gone fully digital as all registered students will compete via the digital platform accessible via http://investor.cma.rw .

According to Magnifique Migisha, head of public relations for the Capital Market Authority, more than 1,000 students have signed up for Capital Market # UniChallenge21.

He said the competition framework will include both a quiz series and an essay writing topic, conducted online, aimed at increasing students’ awareness and knowledge of the financial markets industry and the variety of opportunities. that it offers.

“For those who compete in the Quiz category, there will be a series of three sets of tests. Those who succeed in the first round will go for the second round, and those who succeed will go for the final, ”he explained.

All registered students will participate in the first category of quiz on May 25 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. investor.cma.rw and the quiz series should last 20 minutes.

For potential candidates, after creating an account via http://investor.cma.rw/cmuc/login/index.php , they will wait for the quiz or essay to be uploaded to the system and delivered when ready.

The second round of the competition for the Quiz category will take place on May 28 and the third round on June 1.

All applicants must submit their final essays on June 2, as judges are expected to submit all scores for the essay category on June 6 before the virtual award of winners on June 8.

For those competing in the Essay category, they will submit the latest trials of the system under the theme “Why should young people consider saving and investing in the capital market at an early age?”

According to the rules of the competition, the essay must be original and innovative and not exceed 800 words.

Copying and pasting information from websites will amount to plagiarism, punishable by stopping the Challenge, explain the rules.

Prizes will be available to the quiz category and essay category winners in the form of securities i.e. stocks and bonds listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) to introduce students to the culture of savings and investment through the capital market. in a more practical and lively way.

“This is to raise awareness and increase the knowledge of students at universities and higher education institutions on the importance and benefits of saving and investing in the capital market. It will also promote the creation of savings clubs / groups among the students of these institutions, ”said Migisha.

The initiative is expected to provide capacity building training to form savings clubs on how best to run their clubs and how to save and invest in the local capital market.

“We expose students to the savings and investment opportunities offered by the capital market and prepare them as future investors and professionals in the financial markets industry,” he said.

University students who were awarded in the previous Capital Market University Challenge succeeded in creating jobs and continued to save in the capital market.

A group of six students who took part in the Capital Market University Challenge while still at university in 2017 on the University of Rwanda-Huye campus have now formed a business thanks to the prize of $ 1.1 million. francs which helped them save on the capital market at Bank de Kigali and

I&M Bank is listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE).

Nicknamed “Reliable Immense Company Ltd”, the company provides hands-on professional training in computer programs and capacity building software.

Thogne Kubahoniyezu, who is part of the group and was one of three who contested the quiz category, said he also managed to start his own stationery business in Rusizi district besides being a shareholder of “Reliable Immense Company Ltd.

