Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Green Hopes For Normal Summer Return As Coronavirus Vaccinations Rise





HONOLULU (KHON2) – There are less than 1,000 active cases statewide for the first time in months, and all of the neighboring islands have single-digit case numbers. Hawaii averaged less than five cases of COVID-19 per day for Memorial Day Weekend 2020. [Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android] Graduation and beach parties would push the state to double digits, then skyrocket to triple digits after the July 4th weekend. Authorities were forced to put restrictions on beaches and hiking trails throughout the summer. Beaches, parks close at midnight and residents are not happy

“We had no immunity back then, and now over 75% of our people who are adults have at least one vaccine and by that time next month, my God, we’ll be able to start using the word collective immunity, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said. “When you start to see no cases, it tells us that there is so little virus around that it has nowhere to go, because people around the virus are vaccinated,” he explained. . Large rallies continue as officials warn of more restrictions and possible closure

Green hoped July 2021 as the state achieves full protection against COVID-19, with two million gunshots or around one million residents fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, May 23, there were just over 1.5 million gunshots. “Could mean a normal summer, which wouldn’t be great?” Green said he was working on a big policy change to propose Gov. David Ige that could make the summer feel like it was before COVID. “We call it Hawaii Safe Events, much like the governor’s name for Safe Travels,” he explained. Hopefully by mid-summer we can once again have big gatherings for concerts, conventions and midsummer parties because people have been vaccinated, he continued. He said the same rules would apply; vaccinated people would show their card and unvaccinated people would have to take a pre-test to enter. “I was going to encourage people at big events to wear masks anyway, just to be super safe,” said Green. He said Hawaii was in the right place with a decrease in the number of cases and hospitalizations. He added that people should be careful around graduation parties. “I’m a little more worried about underage alcohol use than COVID,” he said. “If people are vaccinated for the most part at gatherings, that’s a good sign that should be minimal spread.” “That’s why I’m not too concerned about aunts putting lei on their graduating nephews and nieces because they’re probably vaccinated and therefore not a risk,” Green added.

