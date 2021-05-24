Maryland Candy Shop Selling Chocolate Covered Cicadas – CBS Baltimore





BETHESDA, Maryland (WJZ) – A Maryland candy store sells chocolate-covered cicadas for the brave who want to make the most of their emergence. Chouquette Chocolates is sell cicadas, dipped in milk or dark chocolate, online, but they’ve also posted a recipe for anyone who wants to try one. READ MORE: Three different types of cicadas emerge in Maryland Here is the recipe, according to Chouquette Chocolates: Collect new cicadas in a jar Freeze Boil for 10 seconds Sprinkle with oil and spices of your choice Airfry for 3 minutes Let cool and cover with chocolates Enjoy? Green Farmacy Garden also offered patrons to eat chocolate covered cicadas this weekend. At Cicadafest this weekend, people got to try a number of different preparations for noisy insects. Guests could try air-fried, grilled cicadas during the event that celebrated Brood X. Eating cicadas is good for the environment, according to a Johns Hopkins professor. READ MORE: The occupation of cicadas is here and they cover the sidewalks, trees, doors and cars of Maryland “They look a lot like shrimp. They’re like tree shrimp, ”said Jessica Fanzo, Bloomberg Emeritus Professor of Global Food Policy and Ethics. “We are in the midst of climate change. Insects are an excellent alternative source to other foods of animal origin, which for example cows which produce a lot of greenhouse gas emissions, ”she said. Fanzo said anyone interested in trying a cicada should pick the female nymphs, while they are still white and fresh out of the ground, and then freeze them in a bag. When you’re ready to try them, boil them for two minutes and then cook them to your liking. “You can roast them in the oven, put salt and pepper in them, a little Old Bay seasoning,” Fanzo said. Billions of Brood X cicadas emerge from their underground homes as temperatures warm in the eastern United States. They will spend the last days of their lives mating and making a huge racket as the males struggle to attract the females. It is expected to be the biggest emergence event since 2004. NO MORE NEWS: Eating cicadas is actually good for the environment and apparently they taste like shrimp

