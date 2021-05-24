Assured Guaranty completes fifth guaranteed solar bond transaction in Spain

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE) *, an indirect subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty), announced that it had guaranteed repayment of principal and interest on approximately 125 million bonds issued on 21st May 2021 by Anselma Issuer SA (the Issuer), an entity owned by Qualitas Venture Capital. Due to the closing of the EGMs, the bonds are rated AA by S&P Global Ratings. The underlying project is rated BBB.

The 17-year fixed rate bonds took advantage of low long-term interest rates and were placed privately in the UK. A request was made to list the bonds on the Open Market (Unofficial regulated market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The issue represents the fifth AGE transaction in the renewable energy sector in Spain in the past two years.

The portfolio includes 18 solar photovoltaic (PV) plants spread across several provinces of Spain. All the factories benefit from the Spanish regulatory regime of 2013, which provides for payments from the Spanish electricity system for the project in order to achieve a predetermined level of efficiency. The 18 photovoltaic plants all have an operational history of 13 to 14 years before the refinancing. The contractor responsible for the operation, maintenance and management of the assets of the project is Q-Energy Asset Management SL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Qualitas group.

Based in Paris, AGE is responsible for Assured Guarantys financial guarantee activities in continental Europe. AGE is rated AA by S&P Global Ratings and AA + by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Dominic Nathan, Underwriting Manager for Infrastructure Funding at AGE, commented:

We have now completed five renewable energy transactions in Spain in just 24 months, supporting our decision to strengthen our presence in the country. This transaction also represents our third Spanish solar deal after the COVID-19 outbreak and proves our continued value to investors and sponsors, especially in difficult market conditions.

Nick Proud, Managing Director of AGE, and Senior Managing Director of International and Structured Finance at Assured Guaranty, commented:

The transaction shows the continued growth of our European insurance company Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA, which began underwriting activities in 2020. We look forward to further expanding our European presence in key geographies and sectors.

AGE’s legal advisers on the transaction were Linklaters LLP.

The Issuer was advised by Watson Farley & Williams Spain, SLP

The Bond Joint Lead Managers of the transaction were Banco de Sabadell, SA and Banco Santander, SA

* ASSURED GUARANTY (EUROPE) SA is a public limited company with capital of 110,900,000 registered with the Paris RCS under number 852 597 384, whose head office is located at 71, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honor – 75008 Paris, and is governed by the insurance code.

Through its insurance subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL) is the leading provider of financial guarantees for principal and interest payments due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured finance. Through other subsidiaries, AGL provides asset management services. AGL is a Bermuda-based listed holding company (NYSE: AGO). For more information on AGL and its subsidiaries, visit AssuredGuaranty.com.

