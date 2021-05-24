Firm achievements, extensions to boost the prospects of JSW Steels

Net sales for the March quarter were up 60% year-on-year while stand-alone EBITDA jumped 149%, thanks to a marked improvement in achievements which were better than expectations. Rising domestic steel prices helped. Analysts from Phillip Capital Institutional Equity Research in a note said blended achievements at Rs.59,096 per tonne increased 46% year-on-year (year-on-year) and 22% sequentially (6% better than estimates) . The pace of production was favored by a better mix (increased sales of value-added products and export sales). Higher realizations also led to outperforming margins. Ebitda / tonne at the stand-alone level was Rs 19,756, up 127% year-on-year and 37% sequentially. In particular, it was 1000 per ton better than expected.

Supported by strong demand, the company saw its autonomous sales volumes climb 10% year on year to 4.06 million tonnes, a sequential increase of 4%. It’s no surprise that with achievements exceeding expectations, adjusted net income increased 270% year on year.

Also at the consolidated level (including international operations), revenue and EBITDA jumped 51% and 184% year-on-year, respectively. Consolidated EBITDA per tonne was 20,788, up 155% year on year.

Going forward, the outlook remains strong and steel prices are expected to improve. Domestic demand could see some impact in the June quarter, however, as it looks at the second wave of the pandemic. Nonetheless, the company’s ability to boost exports remains a key positive and may boost volumes in the June quarter. Ongoing expansions will also likely benefit JSW Steel, with FY 22 volumes likely to be driven by the commissioning of new capacity from Dolvi (5 MTPA).

JSW Steel expects stand-alone sales for FY22 of 17.4 million tonnes, including 1.5 million tonnes from the new Dolvi plant. At the group level, the assets acquired from Monnet Ispat and Bhushan Steel will bring sales to 21.63 million tonnes.

Recent announcement of 5 million ton brownfield capacity expansion in Vijayanagar and the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel provides visibility for long-term growth, analysts said at Elara Securities Private Limited

The company will, however, need to keep an eye on costs given its heavy reliance on external supplies of iron ore and coal. While a favorable product mix and the continued upward trend in steel prices supported margins, higher prices for iron ore, coal and natural gas offset this effect. Iron ore from captive mines in the fourth quarter accounted for 42% of total requirements.

The commissioning of Dolvi Phase II and the acquisition of BPSL allowed JSPL to regain the top spot in the domestic steel industry, analysts at Philip Capital said. They expect volume-driven growth to continue over the next two years, which, along with higher prices, will translate into strong cash flow.

While most analysts remain bullish, uncertainties surrounding the impact of the lockdown and China’s recent efforts to control steel prices may worry the streets. The stock was volatile in Monday’s trade, with losses of over 3% in early trades.

