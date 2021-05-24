Conditional approval granted for the acquisition by the London Stock Exchange Group of the units, assets, companies and markets of Refinitiv News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE (BUSINESS TIMES) – The Singapore Competition and Consumer Commission (CCCS) announced Monday, May 24, that it has granted conditional approval to the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) acquisition of certain subsidiaries and assets of Refinitiv Holdings .

The competition watchdog has approved LSEG’s final commitments to address competition concerns arising from the transaction, it said in a press release. The final commitments are effective from Monday and will last 10 years.

During the CCCS review, third parties expressed concerns about their continued access to Refinitiv’s WM / Reuters Forex Benchmarks (WM / R FX), which are “essential inputs with no reasonable substitutes” for suppliers. competitors in index licensing and derivatives clearing services.

CCCS was concerned that the transaction would reduce the merged entity’s incentive to continue providing WM / R FX benchmarks in a non-discriminatory manner, given that Refinitiv would be merged or affiliated with LCH Group, an important compensation provider, as well as to FTSE Russell. , a leading index licensing provider.

To address these concerns, LSEG makes the WM / R FX benchmarks available to all existing and future clients for the provision of index licensing services. Benchmarks are also made available to clearing houses for the provision of clearing services in Singapore.

LSEG also ensures that the prices and other trading conditions applied to the WM / R FX benchmarks are not changed in a way that constitutes a “de facto failure” to make the benchmarks available to these clients.

The UK company will not reclassify or redefine the WM / R FX benchmarks in a way that would undermine the effectiveness of the engagements. It will also treat clients in good faith in connection with any future contracts regarding access to benchmarks for index licensing or clearing purposes.

In addition, an agent responsible for monitoring will be appointed to monitor compliance with the commitments. This includes the assessment of all complaints about a potential breach of commitments. An early dispute resolution mechanism will also be available to allow users to appeal. In the event of failure, the complainant may request arbitration.

CCCS approval is conditional on the implementation and fulfillment of LSEG’s final commitments.

In August last year, LSEG agreed to buy financial information firm Refinitiv in a US $ 27 billion (S $ 36 billion) deal that will turn the company into a data giant. market and analysis.

LSEG informed CCCS of the Refinitiv transaction on March 27, 2020 and closed the transaction on January 29 of this year.

The CCCS invited comments from the public on the commitments offered by LSEG from January 27 to February 9. These commitments were then refined, following feedback from industry players and customers.

LSEG generates revenue from its clients in Singapore through its activities in capital markets, post-trade and risk management, information services and technology services.

At the same time, Refinitiv has three main business segments: data and analytics, financial markets and workflow solutions, and risk management services.

In their application to CCCS, both parties noted that the transaction “will not raise competition concerns under a plausible market definition, nor will it have a material effect in a relevant market in Singapore”.

Indeed, after the merger, the parties will continue to face stiff competition from a wide range of competitors, including Bloomberg and JPMorgan, LSEG and Refinitiv said.

However, they noted that the two companies overlap in providing fixed income index licensing services (excluding hybrids such as convertibles and preferred securities) to clients in Singapore.