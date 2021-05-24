Application for admission to trading





Hello! Sonata Software celebrates 30 years of relationship with Microsoft – To further expand the relationship with a range of new growth and investment initiatives aligned with Microsoft’s strategy BANGALORE, India, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sonata Software Ltd., a global IT services and technology solutions company , announced a 30-year relationship with Microsoft, and a commitment to aggressively invest in a company that Sonata had identified ahead of the curve and that has contributed to growth. A relationship that started in India in 1991 has today evolved into a 360-degree global relationship, spanning industries, technologies and geographies. Currently, Sonata not only provides services to Microsoft in the areas of product engineering, customer support and internal IT applications, but also maintains a deep global relationship across continents, industries and services as a hub of global development for ISV, SI, LSP, CSP and ISV. For Sonata, the key to this success has been to continuously align with Microsoft’s strategy and to make investments in a proactive, organic and inorganic manner. Today, Sonata’s overall go-to-market strategy, based on its proprietary digital transformation concept Platformation, is fully aligned with Microsoft’s digital transformation strategy of engaging customers, empowering employees, optimizing operations and transform products across the pillars of modern work, Applications & Infrastructure, Data & AI & Business Applications. This has been done through a variety of initiatives ranging from working closely with Microsoft’s product engineering teams to leveraging knowledge to develop in-depth expertise, developing cutting-edge technology practices around platform engineering. training on Azure and Dynamics 365, providing engineering services to software vendors wishing to migrate. to the Microsoft platform. Srikar Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software, said: “The relationship with Microsoft has been one of Sonata’s most important journeys for 30 years and is still ongoing. What has helped us succeed is our understanding of Microsoft’s vision and our investments in business acquisition., developing skills and capabilities to align and implement that vision. After identifying and investing in an opportunity before the curve, the The goal now is to expand this relationship across geographies, technologies and industries, making additional investments organically and inorganically and making the most of a huge and growing market opportunity. ”Sonata continued to invest and develop in areas such as Brick & Click, modern distribution, CTRM (Commodity Trading and Risk Management), connected field services, sales retail franchisees, project accounting for the service industry. Speaking of Sonata’s expertise in bringing Microsoft offerings to market, PVSN Raju, Chief Delivery Officer, Sonata Software, said, “Sonata is certified for 18 Microsoft offerings and is now on a restricted list of global partners. having obtained specialist accreditation in many of these, which are essential to Microsoft’s growth plans, such as Windows Virtual Desktop and Azure certifications. Sonata began early to identify growth opportunity in Microsoft technologies and create differentiation, invested in acquisitions, intellectual property development, industry specialization, global and local partnerships and expansion new geography and market. In 2015, Sonata expanded its footprint in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem with IBIS’s leading supply chain software and services provider, renowned for its proprietary Advanced Supply Chain Software solution Sonata established its first US development facility in Redmond to get closer to Microsoft and enable deeper engagement and partnered with a Denmark-based consulting company to implement end-to-end Dynamics 365 solutions. end in the region The recent strategic acquisition of Scalable Data Systems based in Australia and Sopris Systems in the United States significantly increased their Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities in the areas of F&O and Field Service, respectively. Scalable Data Systems ‘intellectual property for the commodities trading industry and Sopris’ capabilities in Field Service, one of Dynamics 365’s fastest growing areas, have helped deliver Microsoft solutions to customers in the segments. the most recent. Laura Pfohl, co-founder and president of US-based Sopris Systems, a company acquired by Sonata in 2019, said: “We now have a much larger market to target, with a broad portfolio of Microsoft services that Sonata brings, such as Dynamics Modernization, Data and Cloud. And an ability to support customers in the global service industry. Sonata’s unique Platformation model has helped us transform our solution into a digital transformation platform rather than a cutting edge solution. ” Brett Crew, CEO of Australia-based Scalable Data Systems, another Sonata acquisition, said: “We already had a strong local presence and technical capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics. Overnight, we grew to be part of a team of over 4,000 people with over 2,500 Microsoft specialists. resources, through 18 Gold skills and a global systems integrator. We are able to be strategic digital partners for our customers, leveraging Microsoft technologies and platforms beyond Dynamics, including data, analytics, cloud, modernization and automation process. We can scale quickly and deliver globally. It drives growth for us with Microsoft. Additionally, with Sonata, we are able to invest and grow our commodity trading solution for Dynamics faster, enabling us to serve larger customers around the world and meet our sourcing goals. of our product platform for industry around the world. ”With Microsoft’s increased focus on industry-led go-to-market, Sonata has aligned its cloud and data services to its unique model of digital transformation Platformation. Their consulting services are now aligned with Microsoft’s catalytic transformation services. Sonata continues to examine an inorganic strategy aligned with its Microsoft alliance-led growth strategy, focused on both geographic expansion and cloud technology expansion and data-driven acquisition. Ranganath Puranik, Chief Growth Officer, Sonata Software sums it up: “At 30, we started We barely do tango and the objective of tango is perfect harmony with its partner. About the Sonata software logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jgg

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos