Goldman Sachs Prediction Leak Gives Ethereum Big Chance to Eclipse Bitcoin





Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies collapsed last week, with an electrifying $ 1.3 trillion wiped off the combined price of the crypto market. The price of bitcoin has lost almost 50% of its value since it hit an all-time high of nearly $ 65,000 per bitcoin in April. Meanwhile, ethereum is down more than half after climbing to over $ 4,000 per ether token earlier this month. Now a report leaked by Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs



gave Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of around $ 250 billion versus Bitcoin’s $ 660 billion, a “strong chance” to overtake bitcoin as a “dominant store of value “, nicknamed it” Amazon ”



of information.” MORE FORBESDogecoin-Tesla billionaire Elon Musk reveals where he stands in ‘real battle’ between dollar and crypto Bitcoin and Ethereum prices fell over the past week after a huge bull run on the first … [+] few months of 2021.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “Given the importance of actual uses in determining store of value, ether has a strong chance of overtaking bitcoin as the dominant store of value,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote, according to sections disclosed in the report shared on Twitter. The growing popularity of so-called decentralized finance, using cryptocurrency technology to recreate traditional financial instruments like loans and interest and designed to replace the role of banks with blockchain-based protocols, has helped the rise of Ethereum over the past year. Non-fungible tokens, widely issued on the Ethereum blockchain, to digitize art and collectibles have added another use case. “The ethereum ecosystem supports smart contracts and provides a way to build new applications on its platform,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote. “Most decentralized finance (DeFi) applications are built on the ethereum network, and most non-fungible tokens (NFTs) issued are purchased using ether. The greater number of transactions in ether compared to bitcoin reflects this dominance. ” Over the past 12 months, the price of ethereum has far outpaced the price of bitcoin, with ethereum adding around 1000% over bitcoin’s 300%, even when last week’s price drop is factored in. . MORE FORBESBitcoin Crashed: What Happens After “ Extreme Fear ” Prices Fall 50%? The price of Ethereum has collapsed in recent weeks after rising along with bitcoin and most … [+] other cryptocurrencies in the first months of 2021.

Meanwhile, some believe that the long-awaited Ethereum upgrades, which started late last year and designed to help Ethereum scale and reduce its sky-high transaction costs, could help the price of ether to rise. reach heights never seen before. “Unlike bitcoin, ethereum is not just a value token, which means it actually powers all use cases built on top of the ETH blockchain,” said Kosala Hemachandra, Managing Director of MyEtherWallet. , in comments emailed, highlighting “DeFi, NFTs, Decentralized Applications.” “Bitcoin is simply a value token with no clear roadmap. Even with falling prices, long-term development is unaffected and ethereum is well on its way to dominating the bitcoin market.”







