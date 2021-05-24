Business
Shoppers Stops Q4 satisfied, but second wave of covid will hamper upcoming recovery
MUMBAI: During covid-19, the takeover of Shoppers Stop Ltd was relatively slower than that of other retailers. One of the reasons for this is the higher presence of the company in shopping centers, where traffic has decreased due to the restrictions induced by the pandemic. Of the 84 department stores, 73 are located in shopping centers while the rest are stand-alone.
Of course, the actions of Shoppers Stops reflect the business conditions. The stock has almost halved from its pre-covid highs seen in early 2020.
The March quarter results released on Friday evening show a sustained recovery in revenue performance. Shoppers Stops said last quarter revenue was down 5.4% year over year to Rs671 crore. This is the best revenue performance for fiscal 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, revenue for the March quarter fell about 10% to Rs825 crore. The drop in attendance was reduced to 17% in the March quarter against a drop of 50% and 81% respectively in the December quarter and the September quarter.
Commenting on the results, Shoppers Stop said: For the quarter, we achieved 90% of FY20 sales, the strongest recovery in the past 4 quarters. However, with the pandemic in India, which took a severe turn in the second half of March, the year ended on a grim note. “
That said, ongoing pandemic restrictions are likely to hit footsteps in the short term. It goes without saying that this would hurt income. Taking into account the impact of the recent blockage due to the resurgence of covid, we reduce our Ebitda estimate for FY22E although we maintain it for FY23E. We are downgrading the share to ADD from Buy with an unchanged DCF-based target price at Rs235 per share, given the likely gradual recovery in discretionary spending and a reasonable valuation, ”ICICI Securities analysts said. Ltd in a May 24 report.
Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; a key measure of profitability. For the March quarter and fiscal 2021, the company’s cost savings amounted to Rs 43 crore and Rs 432 crore respectively. Note that it posted positive EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter.
From a medium-term perspective, Shoppers Stop will continue to prioritize sustaining volume-driven growth momentum, inorganic expansion and sustaining costs to increase overall profitability. Shoppers Stop shares rose about 5% during Monday’s trading hours on the National Stock Exchange.
