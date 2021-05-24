Business
Still waiting for your $ 1,400 stimulus payment? How to request an IRS trace to follow it
Is it time to worry that you don’t have received your third stimulus payment? The IRS has already sent over 165 million of these checks. However, if you think yourPayment of $ 1400 has disappeared (make sure you qualify), you may need help trying track him down. This could also be the case for thefirst and second payments from 2020.
It is possible that there is a problem with your check, or the IRS could have thewrong mailing addresschecked in. Another reason you might want to track your payment is if you received less than expected and you are “increased” payment. By the way, in this case you don’t need to file aamended tax form.
We will explain how to request an IRS payment trace or file for arecovery rebate credit, even if you normally do not produce taxes. If you’ve filed your 2020 tax return and still need your refund, here’show to find it. If you have received unemployment benefits in 2020, you could be entitled to a big tax break. Also, here’s what we know about a possible fourth stimulus paymentand how many $ 3600 per child you could get with the child tax credit from July. This story receives frequent updates.
When should you request an IRS payment record?
From the third stimulus checks are always sent, you could take a little longer before acting. If you haven’t received your first or second check at all, it’s time to do something about it. This graph shows when you can and should request an IRS payment trace, which is designed to track down a stimulus check that the agency says it sent. More information below on how exactly a payment trace works, how to start and when to use it.
When to request an IRS payment record
Means of payment
The time has passed since the IRS reported sending your payment
Direct deposit
5 days
Check sent to standard address
4 weeks
Check sent to a forwarded address
6 weeks
Check sent to a foreign address
9 weeks
This schedule was also the same for the first and second payments of 2020. If your first or second the stimulus check is missing, you can no longer use theGet my payment tool to find it.
How can you check the status of a missing dunning payment?
It’s easy tocheck statusof your third stimulus, check Get my payment tool. You will need to request a payment follow-up if the IRS portal indicates that your payment has been issued but you have not received it within the timeframe indicated in the table above.
To use the tool, you must enter your social security number or your individual tax identification number, your date of birth, your address and your postal code. The portal will display the status of your payment, whether your money has been scheduled and the payment method (direct depositor by mail) and the date. You may also see a different message or an error. (Here ishow to track your check in the mailvia U.S. Postal Service.)
What if you received an IRS letter in the mail but no payment?
About 15 days after the IRS sends your third stimulus control (either by direct deposit,paper checkorEIP card), you should receive a letter from the agency confirming your payment. The IRS always sends these letters for the third payment.
If you received this letter – also known as Notice 1444, Your Economic Impact Payment – but never received your payment, you will need to request a payment record. Be sure to keep the letter as you will need the information to file your claim. (Here’s what to do if you lost IRS letter.) The same goes for the first and second stimulus checks.
How can you request an IRS trace for the missing stimulus money?
To request a payment follow-up, call the IRS at800-919-9835or send or fax aForm 3911, Taxpayer Return Regarding Refund(PDF). Note: If you call the number, you will need to listen to the recorded content before you can connect with an agent.
To complete Form 3911 for your third stimulation audit, the IRS provides the following instructions:
1. Write “EIP3” at the top of the form (EIP stands for Economic Impact Payment.)
2. Complete the form by answering all refund questions related to your payment.
3. When you complete point 7 of section 1:
- Check the “Individual” box asType of return.
- Enter “2021” asTax Period.
- Do not write anything for theDated Deposit.
- Sign the form. If you are married and filing together, both spouses must sign the form.
You do not need to send Form 3911 if you have previously requested a trace over the phone. And the IRS told youshoulddo notrequest a payment record to determine if you wereeligible to receive a checkor confirm theamount you should have received.
What can the IRS do about a missing stimulus check?
The IRS will do the following to process your request, according to its website:
- If you haven’t cashed the check, the IRS will issue a replacement. If you discover the original check among your personal effects, you are expected to return it as soon as possible.
- If you cashed or deposited the check, expect to receive a claim file from theTax Service Office, which will include a copy of the cashed check. Follow the instructions provided. The office will review your claim and the signing of the voided check before deciding whether to issue a replacement. It is probably to guard against stimulus check fraud.
How long after requesting a follow-up payment will your stimulus check arrive?
You should get a response from the IRS approximately six weeks after the agency receives your payment follow-up request, according to its website. But this could be delayed due to limited staffing.
To learn more, read on apotential control of the fourth stimulusand what else is in the stimulus plan it can help you financially.
