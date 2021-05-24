The Spanish Stock Exchange wipes out the initial gains and increases at least 0.02% – Explica .co





Madrid, May 24 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange erases the gains of the beginning of the session and in the first measures of this Monday it advances by a minimum of 0.02% dragged by the bank, although it manages to maintain the 9,200 points and the maximums since February 2020 reached last Friday. At 9:15 am, the main national indicator, the IBEX 35, added only 0.02%, to 9,205.60 points. Profits for the year reached 14.05%. The Spanish Stock Exchange started cautiously on Monday after closing last week with gains of 0.87%, above 9,200 points, the highest since late February 2020. In Europe, the main stock markets opened with a mixed trend on a day when the market will not have the Frankfurt benchmark, due to the Pentecost holidays. Thus, London grew by 0.12% and Paris by 0.09%; while Milan is down 0.65%. Mixed trend also in Asia, where Tokyo added 0.17%, and Shanghai, 0.31%, while Hong Kong left 0.19%. Futures contracts on major US indices point to a bullish opening on Monday, after the mixed Wall Street closure on Friday. Today, US investors are awaiting negotiations on the US infrastructure plan, which enters a new phase after Joe Biden’s government agreed to cut it drastically – from 2.25 trillion to 1.7 trillion. dollars – to reach an agreement with the Republicans. In this context, the interest on the ten-year US debt remains down, to 1.618%, while that of Spain also falls, to 0.545%. Back on the Spanish market, Indra stands out as the value that loses the most against IBEX 35, 2.72%, followed by Sabadell, 1.59%; CaixaBank, 1.27%, and Santander, 0.55%. BBVA also fell 0.47%; Inditex, 0.46% and Iberdrola, 0.13%. Telefnica, on the contrary, adds 0.29% and Repsol, 0.77%. Read more Cellnex is the stock which gained the most, 2.12%, followed by Amadeus, 1.30%. In the continuous market, Adolfo Domnguez ranks as the most bullish stock in the entire Spanish market, 4.27%. Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, rose 1.12% at this time, to $ 67.09. (c) EFE Agency

