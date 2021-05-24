Peer-to-peer crypto exchanges are heading to Coinbase

Coinbase Global Inc.,

who has allowed billions to operate cryptocurrency markets, is facing competition from a new breed of upstarts who look less like the New York Stock Exchange than Napster, the old music-sharing service.

Decentralized exchanges are peer-to-peer networks for exchanging digital tokens. Last month, $ 122 billion in transactions took place on DEX, as they’re called, up from less than $ 1 billion a year earlier, according to data provider Messari.

Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange, had a volume of $ 36.6 billion in April, compared to $ 110 billion at Coinbase, according to data from Messari. Hayden Adams, 27, from Brooklyn, New York, built the first version of Uniswap after being fired from his job as an engineer at Siemens AG.

Unlike conventional crypto exchanges, DEXs do not require users to hand over their digital tokens to the exchange in order to trade. This appeals to traders who fear losing their holdings to hackers who have long targeted crypto exchanges for theft.

There is no central authority on a decentralized exchange to decide who is allowed to trade or which tokens can be traded. Uniswap can be used to redeem over 30,000 unique tokens.

It’s like eBay. If you want to sell something, you can list it, said Boris Wertz, founding partner of Version One Ventures, a venture capital firm that invested in Uniswap last year alongside Andreessen Horowitz, one of the Silicon Valleys’ largest venture capital firms.

Decentralized exchanges refer to the initial vision of cryptocurrencies as a new type of financial system, free of intermediaries. But some lawyers warn the DEX could be on a collision course with regulators.

DEXs typically do not have money laundering guarantees or are unaware of your clients’ metrics in which an exchange confirms the identity of traders using the platform. This could raise red flags for government officials, especially as DEXs gain in popularity, said Ashley Ebersole, a former Securities and Exchange Commission attorney.

If a lot of money is flowing through your platform, regulators could have serious problems if you don’t even ask basic questions about who is involved in these transactions and where they are located, said Ebersole, who is now a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. LLP.

China’s recent cryptocurrency warning rocked the market. WSJs Aaron Back explains why recent upheavals in the value of bitcoin, dogecoin, ether, and other cryptocurrencies may indicate barriers to mainstream acceptance. Photo: Dado Ruvic / Reuters



There is evidence that criminals are using decentralized exchanges. After September’s $ 281 million theft from KuCoin, an overseas crypto exchange, the thieves used Uniswap to exchange $ 10.5 million in stolen coins for ether, a key step in their effort to launder the proceeds of the heist, according to Elliptic, a blockchain-based analysis firm.

Another analysis firm, Chainalysis, has linked the theft of KuCoin to a criminal syndicate working on behalf of the North Korean government.

Mr. Adams, the creator of Uniswap, said in an interview that he is not a fan of hackers or crooks. But he pointed out that Uniswap was just a protocol, a way for computers to talk to each other, which could be used for good or bad.

It’s like the Internet, he says. There are good things happening on the internet, and there are bad things happening on the internet. The Internet is that neutral infrastructure.

Also, since there is not a central set of servers running Uniswap, it cannot be stopped. It is also unclear how the government could require an entity to act as a gatekeeper and identify people using the protocol. Mr. Adams runs Uniswap Labs, a company that developed much of Uniswap, but his team has handed over governance of the protocol to a large community of users who can vote on policy changes.

Hayden Adams, presented at Uniswap Labs Brooklyn office, predicts that major cryptocurrency exchanges could potentially exploit Uniswaps liquidity pools.

Community members get the right to vote based on their holdings in UNI, a digital token that was distributed by the Uniswaps team last year. The total, fully diluted value of these tokens is around $ 15 billion, a figure sometimes cited as the Uniswaps valuation.

Around 21% of UNI tokens have been reserved for the Uniswap team, while an additional 18% has been reserved for investors. This means that Mr. Adams and other current and future Uniswap Labs employees have a digital stash worth more than $ 3 billion at today’s prices, although they cannot yet l ‘operate, due to a four-year vesting schedule.

Several years ago, Mr. Adams was unemployed and living in his father’s house outside of New York City. Recently entered into crypto, he launched a project: to build a decentralized exchange based on the Ethereum blockchain network.

The early DEXs struggled to offer good prices to their users because they lacked the means to attract the companies of market makers who continually buy and sell financial assets, citing prices against which others market players can negotiate.

Mr. Adamss’s breakthrough, inspired by a blog post by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, was to design an automated market maker system. These are computer programs that constitute pools of tokens provided by Uniswap users and determine the prices using a mathematical formula, based on the provision of tokens in the pools.

In return for posting tokens to these pools, Uniswap users get a small percentage of the value of each trade, which allows them to earn a return for their crypto assets. Over 100,000 users now act as liquidity providers on Uniswap.

It is unclear how much of a threat DEXs pose to centralized exchanges. One major limitation is that they can only be used for crypto-crypto trading, so investors looking to trade dollars for digital currencies should use Coinbase or other conventional exchanges.

However, the incumbents took note of it. Coinbase listed competition from decentralized platforms as a potential business risk before going public last month.

Mr Adams predicted that major exchanges could eventually tap into Uniswaps liquidity pools, essentially becoming front-end interfaces to nifty apps and websites that rely on Uniswap behind the scenes to boost trading.

To some extent, this is already happening. The Coinbases wallet service, which allows people to hold crypto assets, connects to Uniswap and other DEXs, allowing customers to purchase coins not available on the Coinbases exchange.

According to Coinbase’s chief product officer, Surojit Chatterjee, there is room for centralized and decentralized exchanges. Crypto is not a zero-sum game, he said. We see DEXs as a way to expand opportunities for our users.

