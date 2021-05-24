7 times the conversion to a Roth IRA pays the most

Getty

This year and maybe next might prove to be the best time to convert a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. Income tax rates are likely to increase in the years to come. This year’s tax rates could be the lowest for the rest of our lives. Lifetime income taxes could be significantly lower if you pay taxes on today’s IRA balance at today’s tax rates instead of paying higher tax rates in the future. on a larger IRA balance.

There could also be reasons unique to you that make 2021 or 2022 an even better time to convert all or part of your IRA. Even if you’ve looked closely at making a conversion in the past and decided against it, a change in your circumstances could tip the scales in favor of a conversion.

Here is an overview of the situations and events that could make a conversion more profitable. Monitor your financial situation throughout the year so you don’t miss out on any of these opportunities.

Not enough fiscal diversification. Tax diversification means having investment assets in each of three types of accounts that have different tax consequences: taxable accounts, traditional IRAs and other tax-deferred accounts, and Roth IRAs and other tax-free accounts.

None of us can know what the tax laws will be like in the future or how they will evolve over time. Instead of betting on a single outcome, it is better to hedge your bets by having money in each type of account. This way, you don’t risk seeing the after-tax value of all your investments significantly reduced by tax code changes. Instead, some accounts will be more affected than others. Some might even benefit from changes.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Tax diversification also allows you to practice the management of tax brackets in retirement.

The bracket management allows you to control your tax rate in retirement because you have a lot of control over the money you spend. In a year when you are in a low tax bracket, take more money from the traditional IRA. When you’re already in a high bracket or want to avoid jumping into the next tax bracket, take tax-free distributions from a Roth IRA. Or you can withdraw long term capital gains from a taxable account.

Because tax diversification can be helpful in retirement, if you don’t already have investments in a Roth account, it’s often a good idea to convert some traditional IRA assets into a Roth IRA.

Anticipate higher tax rates. When you think you’ll face a lower tax rate in the future than today, an IRA conversion is less compelling. But the case for a conversion is stronger when you plan to pay a higher tax rate in the future. It is probably better to pay taxes at a lower rate today rather than at a higher rate in the future.

There is non-IRA money to pay taxes. When you convert all or part of a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, the amount that is converted is included in gross income as if it had been distributed to you. Income taxes will be due on the converted amount.

You can pay income taxes using your non-IRA money, or you can take an IRA distribution to pay taxes. The distribution would be included in your gross income and you would pay taxes on it. Essentially, you pay taxes on your taxes.

A conversion is much more likely to be beneficial when income taxes are paid from a source other than the IRA. There are a few exceptions, such as when you plan to be in a much lower tax bracket in the future or it will take a long time before you take a Roth IRA distribution. But most of the time, you should have non-IRA money available to pay the taxes on the conversion.

There is after-tax money in the IRA. You might have made non-deductible contributions to an IRA or contributions to a 401 (k) that were included in gross income. This is after-tax money and will not be taxed when distributed. But investment income and gains that consist of after-tax contributions are taxed as ordinary income when distributed, even if they were long-term capital gains or eligible dividends.

You won’t pay taxes when the after-tax money in a Traditional IRA is converted to a Roth IRA. And in the future, when the income and earnings compounded in the Roth IRA are distributed, they will be tax exempt.

Unfortunately, you can’t just convert only the after-tax money that’s in a traditional IRA. When you have both after-tax and pre-tax money in a traditional IRA and you don’t convert the entire IRA, the amount you convert is considered to be both after-tax money. tax and before tax in the same proportion as it was in the IRA. before conversion. Also, if you have multiple Traditional IRAs, they will be combined into one IRA to determine the proportion of after-tax and before-tax money they contain, even when you convert from just one of the IRAs.

If a high percentage of your IRA balances is pre-tax money, a conversion makes a lot of sense.

Your estate could be taxable. An IRA, whether traditional or Roth, will be included in your gross estate and potentially subject to inheritance tax. Additionally, when your beneficiary inherits a Traditional or 401 (k) IRA, the beneficiary is taxed on the distributions as you would have been. The beneficiary only really inherits the after-tax value of the traditional IRA.

Thus, the traditional IRA is potentially taxed twice. There’s the inheritance tax and then the income taxes on the beneficiary when the IRA is distributed.

But if you convert the traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, you pay income taxes on the conversion. This reduces the value of your estate by the amount of income taxes. It also means that your beneficiary will not owe income tax on Roth IRA distributions.

You basically made a tax-free gift to the recipient by converting the IRA and paying the income taxes.

This factor will be important for more people if the inheritance and gift tax exemption is reduced as many expect. The exemption is expected to be halved after 2025 if Congress does not act. There are many in Congress who want to reduce it before then and maybe to $ 3.5 million or less. If your estate could be taxable in these scenarios and you plan to leave the IRA to your children, now is a good time to consider converting all or part of an IRA at the current tax rates.

This year, taxable income is low. The decision to convert all or part of a Traditional IRA should be reviewed annually, as your tax situation could change. When your tax bracket goes down, it’s a good time to consider converting part of your IRA.

Maybe your salary or business income has declined because of the pandemic. You could have business losses that can be deducted on your personal income tax return. Or other deductions might have increased, lowering your taxable income. For example, you may have to incur significant one-time deductible medical expenses. Or maybe you are making a large charitable deduction this year.

There are a number of circumstances that could cause your taxable income to drop this year. When one or more of these occur, consider whether this creates an opportunity to convert all or part of your IRA at a reduced cost.

Future MSYs are likely to be high. Minimum Required Distributions (RMDs) for IRAs and 401 (k) currently begin after age 72 (although legislation is passed by Congress that will increase the starting age to 75 over time). As part of the life expectancy calendar used to determine RMDs, the percentage of account distributed increases each year.

Many retirees have sufficient income and assets outside of their IRA that they do not need the full RMD to cover their living expenses. Over the years, the higher RMDs cause income tax problems.

One way to avoid the problems with high RMDs is to convert all or part of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, since the original owner of a Roth IRA does not have to withdraw RMD from it. You get the best results when the conversion is done years before RMDs become a problem, but even later conversions can be beneficial.

Converting a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA is not for everyone all of the time. Reevaluate the decision regularly and be alert to situations that could make a conversion more profitable.