Figs IPO: 5 things to know about the health clothing company before its IPO





Figs Inc., a clothing and lifestyle company for healthcare workers, filed for a public offering, eight years after the co-founders started the business by selling products out of their cars.

has already set the terms of the initial public offering, in which the company plans to offer 22.5 million shares at a price of $ 16 to $ 19 each, to raise up to $ 427.5 million. At that price, the company would be valued at $ 3.07 billion.

The Robinhood trading app said last Thursday its users can apply for a chance to buy pre-IPO shares in Figs, something that has generally not been available to retail investors. Learn more about accessing the Robinhoods IPO. In general, pre-IPO shares may be subject to lock-up agreements, which prohibit the sale of those shares for at least 180 days. Figs are expected to start trading this week on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FIGS. There are 15 banks subscribing to the transaction, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. The company’s net sales grew to $ 263.1 million in 2020, from $ 110.5 million in 2019. The company grew from $ 17.6 million in 2017, an annual growth rate compound (CAGR) of 146%. See: Oatly aims to convert cow’s milk drinkers in search of sales and a better planet In 2020, Figs had operating profit of $ 57.9 million after a net operating loss of $ 300,000 in 2019. The number of active customers in 2020 was 1.3 million, compared to 600,000 in 2019. Launched in 2013 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., Figs is an emerging growth company, which means it doesn’t have to make the same disclosures demanded by large state-owned companies. A company remains an emerging, growing business until it reaches a number of milestones, including annual revenue of over $ 1.07 billion. Figs cites data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that the healthcare industry in the United States had more than 20 million workers in 2020. Employment in the United States is expected to grow by 15% between 2019 and 2029. Separate data from Frost & Sullivan places the total addressable health apparel market at $ 12 billion in the United States and $ 79 billion globally. Unlike most other categories in the apparel industry, the healthcare apparel industry is largely non-discretionary, recession-resistant, and much less susceptible to fashion or fashion-related risks, according to the prospectus. . Over time, the purchase of healthcare clothing has shifted from institutions to individuals, with around 85% of all healthcare professionals now purchasing their own uniforms. Due to the frequent wear and tear, healthcare clothing has to be constantly restocked, resulting in a highly predictable recurring demand for these products. Figs serves a wide range of people in the healthcare profession, including home health aides, registered nurses, veterinarians, and medical students. Figs says he’s taking a similar approach to athletes and sports gear: focusing on innovation and technology to maximize comfort and performance. The company has created its own FIONx fabric technology and offers items with features like odor and moisture wicking capabilities. Also: Honest Co. CEO ready to face competition from big names like P&G and Revlon with brand strength of his own Figs was founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, who started the business in 2013 by selling products out of their cars. Now they serve as co-managing directors. Every morning at 7 a.m. and every evening at 7 p.m., we park in front of the emergency room, waiting for the professionals to change shifts, read the letter from the CEO attached to the prospectus, describing the beginnings of the company. We handed them a cup of fresh coffee and sold them figs in the back of the car. Hassan said they also spent time in hospital cafeterias and chatted with workers to learn more about their jobs, challenges, how they got around, etc. For a medical professional, well-designed pockets don’t just hold your keys or cash for running on a trail, the letter says. [T]hey own the tools that can save someone’s life. Prior to starting Figs, Hasson was an entrepreneur, operating a line of premium bags and FIGS Ties, a tie and scarf business. Spear was previously a partner in the Blackstone Group. The company is looking to go public at a time when the IPO of the Renaissance exchange-traded fund,

+ 0.02%

fell 15.6% in the last three months to Friday, while the S&P 500 SPX Index,

-0.08%

gained 5.9%. Here are five more things you need to know about figs before they’re made public: The fig stock will have a two-class structure. After the IPO, Figs will have class A shares, which will have one vote per share, and class B shares, which will have 20 votes per share and are convertible into one class A common share. All outstanding Class B shares will be held by the co-founders of the company and by the majority shareholder Tulco, LLC. After the IPO, these holders will represent 79.3% of the voting rights of the outstanding shares. Figs does not plan to offer a dividend. The company will use all proceeds from the IPO for commercial purposes. Figs only listed one self-employed board director. Besides Hasson and Spear, the management of the company consists of Jeffrey Lawrence, CFO since December 2020. Lawrence was previously CFO of Dominos Pizza Inc. DPZ,

-0.30% Hassan and Spear are also on the board. The company had only one non-employee director at the time of the prospectus: J. Martin Willhite, vice-president of Tulco LLC since June 2017. He has served on the board since February 2019. Almost all of its sales are done through its own digital platform or mobile app. Previously, medical professionals had to visit a brick-and-mortar store to purchase scrubs and other equipment, according to the prospectus. Figs claims that 98% of its sales are made through its digital platforms. Additionally, we are able to engage with our community of healthcare professionals before, during and after purchase, through our digital platform and many other channels, the company says. The company relies on social media and a network of ambassadors, 250 healthcare professionals around the world, as well as data science and proprietary technology to stay in touch with the community and gather information about its target market. Watch: What sectors have to gain or lose as inflation climbs Most of the company’s net income is generated through recurring styles. According to the prospectus, 82% of Figs’ net revenue is generated from 13 styles of basic cleaning clothing, with the remaining revenue coming from limited edition items and non-scrub products including lab coats, compression socks , face shields and more. The limited edition articles are launched almost every week and drive traffic to the main articles. [O]On average, 90% of sales on launch days are basic styles, the flyer says. This innovative, low-risk merchandising strategy drives recurring demand while maintaining inventory efficiency. The company says there is room to grow further in these non-cleaning items. Figs is looking to expand into other professions and other places. Figs launched pilot projects in Australia, Canada and the UK in 2020. In order to provide a more localized experience for customers internationally, we plan to launch products specific to local markets and digital experiences linked to local culture. We also intend to offer market-specific languages, currencies and content, as well as strategic international shipping and distribution centers, the prospectus says. Figs is also exploring options in other professions where a uniform is required. The company estimates that 40 million people working in fields other than health care, such as restaurants, hotels, construction and transportation, could use more technical equipment that would help them do their jobs. In our view, these markets similar to the health clothing market have long been underserved by incumbent clothing manufacturers and are poised to be disrupted, according to the prospectus. We believe we are strategically positioned to leverage our core competencies to expand into these new markets in the future.

