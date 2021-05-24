GFG sells three UK steel mills in deal with Credit Suisse





Besieged metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has put three of his UK steel plants up for sale and has spoken to Credit Suisse about a possible standstill deal with more than $ 1.2 billion in debt. Gupta’s GFG Alliance said on Monday it was looking to sell a specialist steel plant in Stocksbridge in Yorkshire and smaller factories in Brinsworth and West Bromwich, and would instead focus on its larger Rotherham operations. GFG’s UK steel operation – under the Liberty Steel brand – is Britain’s third-largest steel producer. It employs around 1,800 people at its main factories in Yorkshire. The group has been hit by the collapse of its main lender Greensill Capital and by suspicions of fraud, denied by the company, which are the subject of an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office. Stocksbridge, which manufactures high-quality specialty steels and alloys for customers in the aerospace, defense and automotive industries, was not at the heart of the company’s vision to produce ‘ green steel, ”the company said. GFG added that negotiations with Credit Suisse on a formal standstill agreement were “advanced.” The two sides also made “significant progress in agreeing a framework to resolve GFG Alliance’s remaining exposure with Credit Suisse,” the company said. The talks, if successful, could remove a major hurdle in the mogul’s attempts to refinance his sprawling empire, which has been on the brink since the collapse of Greensill. Credit Suisse loaned GFG $ 1.2 billion through its suite of $ 10 billion supply chain finance funds, which the bank was forced to suspend in March after Greensill’s insurer refused to renew coverage. advised Credit Suisse executives involved in the talks over the weekend said the talks had been encouraging, according to a person briefed on them. They hoped to strike a deal that would allow steel companies to continue operating while repaying the bank’s supply chain finance funds for the $ 1.2 billion owed to them by GFG. Credit Suisse declined to comment. Bank executives had grown increasingly frustrated in recent weeks with Gupta over his lack of communication with them about his plans to refinance the company. The problems reached a tipping point this month when Gupta appeared to agree to a £ 200million bailout loan with US private equity firm White Oak without notifying Credit Suisse. Those talks derailed when the SFO announced it was investigating possible fraud at GFG. GFG has denied the wrongdoing.

