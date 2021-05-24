FS / KKR Advisor Announces Shareholder Approval of FS KKR Capital Corp. Merger and FS KKR Capital Corp. II

PHILADELPHIA CREAM and NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – FS / KKR Advisor, LLC (FS / KKR), a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit Advisors (US), today announced that the shareholders of each of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR), two listed business development companies (“BDCs”) advised by FS / KKR, voted to approve all necessary proposals related to the FSK and FSKR merger at the special meetings of shareholders of each. company held May 21, 2021.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions, FS / KKR currently expects the merger to end on or around June 16, 2021. FSK will be the surviving entity and will continue to be managed by FS / KKR and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSK”.

Michael forman, Chairman and CEO of FSK and FSKR, said: “We are pleased that the shareholders of FSK and FSKR have voted in favor of the proposed merger. The combination of FSK and FSKR represents an important step in our long-term strategic plan. we create a single company with approximately $ 15 billion in assets. “

And Pietrzak, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Chairman of FSK and FSKR, said: “The merger of FSK and FSKR represents an important step forward for the FS KKR franchise, as well as for the collective industry of BDC. The merged company will operate with a diversified investment portfolio, improved access to capital markets, and will have more $ 3 billion growth capital available to invest in the coming quarters. ”

At the close of the merger, the shareholders of FSKR will receive a number of FSK shares with a net asset value (NAV) equal to the NAV of the shares they hold in FSKR, the NAV being determined shortly before the closing. The shareholders of FSK and FSKR will receive their regular distribution, as well as any net investment income and capital gains remaining undistributed in the case of FSKR, on or around July 2, 2021. For FSKR shareholders this will be an all-cash distribution which is not eligible for reinvestment as the FSKR distribution reinvestment plan has been suspended in preparation for closing the merger. After the merger, FSK intends to continue making distributions on a quarterly basis, with the first distribution payment to be declared in August 2021 and paid at the beginning October 2021.

About FS KKR Capital Corp.

FSK is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) specializing in providing personalized lending solutions to US private mid-market businesses. FSK seeks to invest primarily in senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, in subordinated debt of mid-sized private companies. FSK is advised by FS / KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FSKR is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) specializing in providing personalized lending solutions to US private mid-market businesses. FSKR seeks to invest primarily in senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, in subordinated debt of mid-sized private companies. FSKR is advised by FS / KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com/fskr.

About FS / KKR Advisor, LLC

FS / KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit which serves as an investment advisor to BDCs with approximately $ 15 billion of assets under management from March 31, 2021. The BDCs managed by FS / KKR Advisor, LLC are FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR).

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, finance professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The company provides access to other sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, Florida and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.comto learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages several alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with manager partnerships who manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and driving growth and value creation with the KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets activities. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For more information on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit the KKR website at www.kkr.comand on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-looking statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. as amended by the reform of private litigation in securities matters. Law of 1995, including statements regarding future events or future performance or operations of FSK and FSKR (together, the Funds). Words such as “believes”, “expects”, “plans” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the uncertainties inherent in forecasting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with a possible disruption of a Fund’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in a Fund’s operational area, inability to complete the business combination transaction involving the Funds, the price at which the ordinary shares of FSK and FSKR are priced trade on the New York Stock Exchange, uncertainties as to the timing of the completion of the business combination transaction involving the Fund, unforeseen costs, charges or expenses resulting from the business combination transaction involving the Funds and inability to realize the expected benefits of the business combination transaction involving the Funds. Some of these factors are listed in documents filed by the Funds with the SEC and are also included in the Prospectus. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be taken as a representation that plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Funds do not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Additional information and where to find it

This communication concerns a business combination project involving the Funds. In connection with the business combination, the Funds have filed relevant documents with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form N-14, which includes a joint management proxy circular of the Funds and a prospectus from FSK ( the “Prospectus”). This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities or a solicitation of a vote or approval. No offer of securities may be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of article 10 of the law on securities. SHAREHOLDERS OF THE FUNDS ARE ADVISED TO READ ALL RELEVANT SECURITY DOCUMENTS, INCLUDING THE PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY CHANGES OR SUPPLEMENT TO THEM, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUNDS, THE COMBINATION TRANSACTION. COMPANIES INVOLVING FUNDS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain documents filed with the SEC free of charge from the SEC website, http://www.sec.gov, The FSK website, https://www.fskkradvisor.com/fsk or the FSKR website, https://www.fskkradvisor.com/fskr.

