BBX Capital, Inc. Announces Intention to Launch Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of its Class A Common Shares | Business

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (OTC Pink: BBXIB) (BBX Capital) today announced its intention to launch a cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,000,000 shares of its common stock Class A at a purchase price of $ 6.75 per share. The closing price of Class A common shares of BBX Capitals on May 21, 2021, the last trading day before today’s announcement, was $ 6.17 per share. The shares proposed to be purchased under the tender offer represent approximately 26.6% of the total number of outstanding shares of the Class A common shares of BBX Capitals and the purchase price total shares would be $ 27 million. If the tender offer is launched and completed and more than 4,000,000 shares are tendered into the tender offer, then, subject to the terms and conditions of the tender offer, BBX Capital will buy shares from shareholders who properly contribute shares on a pro rata basis. on the total number of shares deposited.

The terms and conditions of the tender offer will be set out in a tender offer and related letter of transmittal which will be mailed to shareholders of BBX Capitals shortly after the start of the tender offer. The tender offer will be subject to certain conditions described in the tender offer. BBX Capital currently plans to launch the tender offer within five business days. The public tender offer will be kept open for at least twenty working days after its launch. To be valid, share offers must be made prior to the expiration of the tender offer period and otherwise in accordance with the share deposit instructions which will be set out in the tender offer and letter d. related shipment.

None of BBX Capital, its board of directors, the information agent for the public tender offer or the custodian of the tender offer will make any recommendation to the shareholders as to the advisability of ” tender or refrain from tendering their shares in the takeover bid. Shareholders must decide for themselves how many shares they will contribute, if any.

Important information about the public tender offer

BBX Capital has not yet launched the tender offer mentioned in this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. This press release is for informational purposes only. The offer to purchase the Class A common shares of BBX Capitals and the solicitation of the shares will only be made in accordance with the offer to purchase and the related letter of transmittal, which should be mailed to shareholders of BBX Capitals. shortly after the start of the takeover bid. Shareholders of BBX Capitals should carefully read these documents and the documents incorporated by reference therein when they become available, as they will contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the tender offer. If the take-over bid is launched, BBX Capital will also file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO (the take-over bid statement) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC ), which will include as exhibits, among others, the offer to purchase, cover letter and documents relating to the tender offer. The tender offer statement, including the tender offer, letter of transmittal and tender offer documents, will be available free of charge to shareholders of BBX Capitals on the website of BBX Capitals. the SEC at the following address: www.sec.gov and on the BBX Capitals website at www.BBXCapital.com. BBX Capitals, other public filings with the SEC, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are also available for free at the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on the BBX Capitals website at www.BBXCapital.com. When available, BBX Capitals shareholders may also obtain the tender offer, letter of transmittal and other related documents in connection with the tender offer by contacting Laurel Hill Advisory Group, LLC, the information agent for the take-over bid, toll free at (888) 742-1305. BBX Capitals shareholders are urged to read these documents carefully before making any decision regarding the takeover bid.

About BBX Capital, Inc .: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) is a diversified Florida-based holding company whose primary assets include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings and Renin. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expected. , expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the proposed takeover bid described in this press release, including the uncertainty as to the timing of the takeover bid, which , if the tender offer is launched, the closing conditions of the tender offer may not be met or, to the extent permitted by applicable law, may be waived by the board of directors of BBX Capitals in its sole discretion, uncertainties as to the amount of shares that will be tendered and purchased under the tender offer, and risks relating to the market price and liquidity of the Class A common shares of BBX Capitals. Reference is also made to the risks and uncertainties relating to the activities, operations, business, results and financial condition of BBX Capital and its subsidiaries as detailed in reports filed by BBX Capital with the SEC, including its report. on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (including the section on risk factors) and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which can be viewed on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. BBX Capital cautions that the above factors are not exclusive. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of publication. In addition, past performance may not be indicative of future results.

