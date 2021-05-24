Aurora Solar aims to power growing solar industry with $ 250 million C Round – TechCrunch

Aurora Solar had one of those locations that seemed obvious in retrospect. Instead of going into a house and manually measuring its roof for a solar panel installation, why not use aerial scans and images of the entire area? This clever game has earned them a $ 20million spin, a 50MB spin, and now just six months later a whopping $ 250million, as they aim to become the software platform on which the next expansion solar energy will be executed.

The idea is quite simple to explain, but difficult to achieve. There is a wealth of data on the topography, physical and infrastructural, of most cities. Satellite imagery, aerial lidar scans, light and power lines and usage data, and of course where and how the sun hits a given location, this information is readily available. Aurora’s innovation was not just to use it, but to assemble it into a cohesive system simple and efficient enough to be widely used by solar installers.

“Aurora’s core value proposition is that you can do things remotely much faster and more accurately than if you were to visit the site,” explained co-founder and CRO Sam Adeyemo.

Having developed algorithms that ingest the aforementioned data, the service they offer is a very quick deal with the tricky question of whether a solar installation makes sense to a potential customer, and if so, what could it cost. and look like, up to the size and angle of the panels.

“It’s not uncommon for the acquisition cost for a client to be in the thousands of dollars,” said Adeyemo co-founder CEO Chris Hopper. This is in part because each installation is personalized. He estimated that half the price of any configuration is a “soft cost,” that is, beyond the actual price of the hardware.

“If the quote is $ 30,000, what actually goes on your roof could be $ 15,000, the rest is overhead, design, cost of ownership, yada yada yada,” he said. he explains. “This is the next frontier in making solar power competitive, and this is where Aurora comes in. Every time we cut a few dollars off the cost of an installation, it opens the door to new consumers. . “

The company doesn’t do its own lidar flights or solar installations, so the $ 250 million funding might seem pretty high for a company that makes software. While I have done my best to expose the secret Skunkworks projects underway in Aurora, Adeyemo and Hopper patiently explained that company-wide software is not cheap and funding is proportional. to their ambitions.

“The amount we have raised is a testament to the opportunity that lies ahead,” said Hopper. “There is a lot more solar energy to put on rooftops.”

Aurora has been used to assess around 5 million solar projects so far, of which around a fifth are eventually built, Adeyemo estimated. And that’s only a fraction of a fraction. Solar currently accounts for about 2% of America’s electrical infrastructure, but it is set to increase by an order of magnitude over the next 20 years.

The new administration has added fuel to the fire of industry optimism, and whether or not something like the Green New Deal comes to fruition, the fundamentally different approach to environmental and energy policy means it there are more eyeballs going to clean energy and therefore a lot of the checks being written.

“It matters a lot. With increased awareness of climate change, there will be more interest in ways to mitigate it, ”said Adeyemo. He gave the example of Texas, which, after recent storms and power outages, received more requests per capita than anywhere else in the country. Renewable energy can be a loaded issue in some ways, but solar energy is bipartisan and widely popular across the political spectrum.

The $ 250 million round, led by Coatue and with participation from previous investors ICONIQ, Energize Ventures and Fifth Wall, allows the company to go both broad and deep with their product.

“Historically, we’ve been more of a design solution; the next phase is to expand that into a platform that further covers the process of switching to solar power, ”Hopper said. “We don’t think it’s going to be a niche market ranging from 2 to 20 percent and beyond, it’s a huge effort.”

The co-founders wouldn’t be more specific than the fact that scaling a SaaS business requires significant cash to begin with, and during the push to come, they can’t ask themselves if or when they’ll need it. get more capital.

“The first five years of the company were almost bootstrapped… we had raised a million dollars. So we know what it’s like to grow a business from that perspective, and now we know what it’s like to really need capital to grow the business, ”said Adeyemo. “If you want to be the platform for a significant percentage of the country’s energy capacity… you have to equip yourself.”

What exactly is tooling, we will soon find out that the company plans to announce more news when it comes next summit in June.