Royal Caribbean may require vaccination of passengers from the age of 12





At the last report, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) was the only major publicly traded cruise line in the United States to require that “all passengers and crew be fully immunized [against COVID-19] at least 2 weeks before departure, in order to embark. “(Once the company is able to take a cruise, ie). Cruise rival Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), meanwhile, would still be reviewing the matter – but apparently bending over not to require vaccinations. And Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL)? Until last week, I would have said Royal Caribbean was taking a middle-ground, requiring vaccinations for passengers 18 and over – but now it looks like they’re leaning more in Norwegian’s direction. In a weekend update to the company’s FAQ page, lowering the lower age limit for required vaccinations, Royal Caribbean announced that “for departures on or before August 1, all Royal customers Caribbean aged 16 and over must complete all doses of their COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to departure. “ In addition, “for departures after August 1, the age required for vaccination will be reduced from 16 to 12 years”. The change appears to be a response to the US Centers for Disease Control’s decision, announced on May 12, “which approved the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) –BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine and its use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old. “ No similar provision has been made to allow minors to Modernof (NASDAQ: ARNM) anti-COVID concoction. But the fact that there is at least one FDA vaccine widely available on the market and conditionally approved for 12-year-olds may have convinced Royal Caribbean to make vaccination mandatory for this age group as well, in order to assure all future passengers that the company is doing the right thing. can minimize the risk of transmission for everyone on board.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







