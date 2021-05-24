Should you abandon Virgin Galactic Stock?

Going into space is something many of us have dreamed of since we were kids. And many of us dreamers get excited when, in October 2019, Virgin Galactic Holdings(NYSE: SPCE) was added to the New York Stock Exchange through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) as the first public pure-play space tourism stock. The company is currently targeting very wealthy clients – with bookings of $ 250,000 per person – but with a little imagination it’s easy to envision a world, perhaps even in our lifetime, where the average person can. hit their ticket to the stars.

For Virgin Galactic to continue to be a part of making this dream come true, it must start transporting customers safely to space and generating revenue. It’s a race against time, as each quarter the company faces more losses and skepticism. Its stock price reflects this struggle.

In less than two years, shares of Virgin Galactic have climbed above $ 60 and have fallen as low as $ 7. As of this writing, the stock is around $ 19 a share, down 70% from its February 11 high.

A good way to stay level in the face of volatility is to figure out what Virgin Galactic, the company, needs to be successful and have confidence that the stock’s performance will follow, for better or for worse. With revenue of just $ 238,000 in 2020 and a loss of $ 273 million, traditional performance metrics aren’t particularly helpful. Instead, let’s break down the risks of the business without losing sight of the big picture to see how it can turn around the business.

Galactic Virgo 101

Mother vessels? Spaceports? The jargon may sound less like a business plan and more like a science fiction movie. All of this is actually quite straightforward and is definitely worth understanding.

Much like an aircraft carrier carrying fighter jets out to sea, Virgin Galactic uses what it calls a mothership to transport a spacecraft to launch altitude. On board the spacecraft, clients are ready to embark on a suborbital journey into space. Virgin Galactic currently operates a WhiteKnightTwo mothership called VMS Eve and a SpaceShipTwo spacecraft called VSS Unity, and has two new SpaceShipTwo aircraft in the works – VSS Imagine and VSS Inspire. Spaceport America in New Mexico is the headquarters and operations center of Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic’s grand plan is to build a network of space ports to take what it calls “private astronauts” on short trips to space. During its call for results in February, management said it wanted to perform an average of 400 flights per spaceport per year, with each spaceport housing two to three motherships with the number of spacecraft per spaceport ranging from “one digit raised to a digit less than two digits “. “

Virgin Galactic has yet to give a clear estimate of how many spaceports it intends to build, making revenue forecasting difficult. In the meantime, investors should monitor the growth of the company’s existing spaceport by keeping track of aircraft completions, as well as its ability to fill flights. This way, they can better assess whether 400 flights per spaceport are realistic and what that implies from a cost-benefit perspective.

In addition to space tourism, Virgin Galactic has the potential to earn income from research it conducts for other companies, delivering payloads for NASA as part of its Flight Opportunities Program and vocational training for astronauts. Virgin Galactic signed an agreement with NASA in June 2020 that could lead, among other things, to commercial activities aboard the International Space Station. Like most Virgin Galactic concepts, this is something investors should watch out for, knowing that revenue and profit forecasts remain too vague at this time.

Understanding volatility

The main reason for the sale of Virgin Galactic shares is the delay in flight tests. It’s been in the headlines of the company for the past six months and it all has to do with VSS Unity’s inability to complete its last three flight tests before taking customers to space.

Originally scheduled for December 2020, the first test was then rescheduled for May, with the other two tests scheduled to take place this summer. Virgin Galactic came under pressure following its first quarter conference call in early May, when management reported that VSS Unity issues had been resolved, but that VMS Eve was in need of an inspection, reducing the likelihood of damage. ‘reach his May goal. But last week the company released a statement saying the VMS Eve had been cleared to fly, indicating May 22 as the target date.

And, indeed, on May 22, the company announced that it had “completed its third space flight and the very first space flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico. … VSS Unity has reached a speed of Mach 3 after being freed from the mothership, VMS. Eve, and reached space, at an altitude of 55.45 miles before gliding smoothly towards an airstrip at Spaceport America. “

The good news is that remedying the reasons for the test flight delays appears to be in the company’s control. In its statement on Thursday, Virgin Galactic said it will also test the work it has completed on VSS Unity to reduce the levels of electromagnetic interference (EMI) that caused the December delay in the first place.

A successful test flight brings the company one step closer to bringing private astronauts into space. However, Virgin Galactic needs to do a better job of giving investors more precise timelines as their business plan moves forward.

Stay on schedule

The best thing Virgin Galactic can do is stick to their schedule. Staying on schedule means gaining investor confidence and getting closer to making money. The stakes are high. Between 2018 and 2020, Virgin Galactic lost a cumulative $ 622 million and had negative operating cash flow of $ 588 million. In 2020 alone, he burned $ 233 million in cash. However, the issuance of common shares resulted in a large increase in the company’s cash position. He ended the year with $ 666 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, giving him enough dry powder to get through the next two years.

Ahead of Thursday’s announcement, investors were increasingly eager to wait for Virgin Galactic to recover. The most recent test flight is a step in the right direction, but the company must prove that it can consistently achieve its goals and stay on track. Investors should pay close attention to the company’s ability to complete the second and third test flights of VSS Unity, before reaching the ultimate goal of getting customers into space early in the year. next year.

The verdict

The investment decision for Virgin Galactic is fairly straightforward. Belief in the future of the space tourism industry and Virgin Galactic’s ability to meet deadlines, deploy high-performance technology and at scale would be a reason to buy. However, since Virgin Galactic missed the deadline, its sale is somewhat justified. Therefore, one approach could be to buy third-party. This method of investing begins with determining the maximum number of shares or dollar amount of Virgin Galactic you want in your portfolio. You can then buy a third now, buy another, say after completing its second and third test flights for VSS Unity, and then maybe the last third once it starts successfully launching clients. in the space. Or choose a completely different schedule that meets your needs. This way, you can take advantage of the current reduced price while holding the company accountable for its deadlines.