Sensex and Nifty close higher as heavy financials gain





Indian stocks stabilized slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in heavy financial stocks, notably the State Bank of India, and the continued decline in daily coronavirus infections. The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.15% higher at 15,197.70, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.22% to 50,651.90. Both indices gained more than 3% last week. The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks public banks, ended up 2.13%, marking its fourth consecutive session of gains. Read | Sensex, Nifty trade slightly higher as Covid cases drop Private sector lender HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the main stimulants for the Nifty 50, closing 0.8% and 2.7% higher respectively. SBI, the country’s largest lender, reported record quarterly profit on Friday and said it saw no concerns about the quality of its assets. Further improving investor sentiment, data from the Department of Health showed daily cases of the novel coronavirus remained below 300,000 for the eighth day in a row. However, the death toll reached 300,000. A steady decline in new COVID-19 cases and the hope that lockdowns would be lifted sooner than expected have helped the market extend its gains, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. “Positive quarterly earnings and easing asset quality issues have helped bank stocks attract buyer interest, while mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed,” he said. Shares of Panacea Biotech Ltd closed up 3.4% after the Russian Direct Investment Fund said the drug maker started production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V against COVID-19. Among the losers, JSW Steel Ltd closed down 2.4% after saying it did not consider buying assets overseas. Reuters and other media had earlier reported that the steel producer was considering an offer to acquire Liberty Steel in Britain as well as factories elsewhere.

