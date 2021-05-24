Extension of the offer period for the

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN CANADA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IS ILLEGAL

Oslo, May 24, 2021

Reference is made to the offer document dated April 23, 2021 (the “Offer Document”) for the voluntary offer recommended by DNB Bank ASA (the “Offeror”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares (the Shares) of Sbanken ASA (the “Company”) not already owned by the offeror for a cash consideration of NOK 103.85 per share (subject to adjustment as stated in the offering document) ( the “offer”).

The Offeror hereby announces an extension of the offer period of the Offer (the Offer Period) until June 7, 2021 at 4.30 p.m. (CEST) in accordance with Sections 3.3 (Offer Period) and 3.8 (Amendments to the Offer) of the Offer Document.

As a result of the extension, the settlement of the Offer may be postponed accordingly. Settlement of the offer will take place no later than ten (10) business days after the date on which the offeror has announced that the closing conditions of the offer relating to minimum acceptance and regulatory approvals, as described in the offer document, have been fulfilled. or waived by the offeror. See Section 3.4 (Conditions for completing the Offer) of the Offer Document for more information

The Oslo Stock Exchange, in its capacity as Norway’s buyout authority, approved the extension of the offer period. The other terms and conditions of the Offer will remain unchanged and as set out in the Offer Document.

The Offeror retains its right to further extend the Offer Period (one or more times) according to the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Document, but not beyond July 5, 2021.

As of the date hereof, at 3:10 p.m. CEST, the Offeror has received acceptances of the Offer for a total of 56,762,195 shares, representing 53.1% of the outstanding shares and votes of the Company. In addition, the initiator owns 10,469,519 shares, representing approximately 9.8% of the shares and votes of the company.

The Board of Directors of the Company maintains its recommendation of the Offer under the terms and conditions described in the Offer Document and as included in Appendix 1 of the Offer Document.

Completion of the Offer is subject to the completion or renunciation by the Offeror of the conditions for carrying out the Offer set out in the Offer Document. As of the date hereof, none of the conditions requiring action to be fulfilled have been met and none of the conditions referring to events which will not occur, to the knowledge of the Offeror, have occurred. The full terms and conditions of the Offer, including the procedures for accepting the Offer and detailed settlement information, are set out in the Offer Document, together with the modified Offer Period for the Offer as described herein.

Acceptances of the offer already received will remain binding and it is not necessary for shareholders who have already accepted the offer to take any further action to confirm their acceptances or otherwise.

Shareholders who wish to accept the Offer must complete and return the acceptance form included in the Offer Document before 4.30 p.m. (CEST) on June 7, 2021. The Offer Document is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at www.dnb.no/emisjoner. Subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Offer Document may also be obtained free of charge during normal business hours at the offices of the receiving agent, DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway.

DNB Markets, which is part of DNB Bank ASA, acts as financial advisor to the offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the offeror’s legal advisor in connection with the offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial adviser and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Offer.

For more information, please contact the following people from the Offeror:

Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations, phone +47 97 71 32 50

Media contact:

Thomas Midteide, GEVP Communications & Sustainable Development: +47 96 23 20 17

The following people from the Company may also be contacted in connection with the Offer:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of Investor Relations, +47 95 94 00 45

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, +47 95 26 59 90

Media contact:

Kristian K. Fredheim, Head of Communications, +47 92 44 74 07

***

This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

The Offer and the distribution of this announcement and other information relating to the Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Once published, the Offer Document and associated acceptance forms will not and may not be distributed, transmitted or transmitted in or in any jurisdiction where applicable law prohibits it, including without limitation , Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong and Japan. The Offeror assumes no responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions. Persons in possession of this advertisement or such other information are required to inform themselves and to observe these restrictions.

This announcement is not a public tender offer document and, as such, does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to acquire the Shares. Investors can only accept the offer on the basis of the information provided in the offer document. Offers will not be made directly or indirectly in any jurisdiction where an offer or participation is prohibited by applicable law or where any tender or registration document or other requirements would apply in addition. of those undertaken in Norway.

Notice to U.S. Holders

US Holders (as defined below) are advised that the Shares are not listed on a US Stock Exchange and that the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting obligations of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, such as (the “US Exchange Act”)), and is not required to file and does not file any report with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) hereunder. The Offer will be made to holders of Shares resident in the United States (“US Holders”) on the same terms as those made to all other holders of Shares of the Company to whom an offer is made. All information documents, including the Offer Document, will be distributed to US Holders on a basis comparable to the method by which such documents are provided to other shareholders of the Company to whom an offer is made. The offer will be made by the offeror and no one else.

The Offer will be made to US Holders in accordance with Section 14 (e) and Regulation 14E of the US Exchange Act as a “Tier II” takeover bid, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Norwegian law. Accordingly, the Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, in particular as regards the timing of the offer, the settlement procedures and the schedule of payments, which are different from those which would be applicable in under US law and procedures relating to take-over bids.

Pursuant to a rule 14e-5 waiver under United States Trading Law, the Offeror and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents of the Offeror or its affiliates, as the case may be) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, Shares or securities which are convertible into, exchangeable or exercisable for such Shares outside the United States during the period during which the Offer remains open for acceptance, as long as such acquisitions or arrangements comply in accordance with applicable Norwegian law and practice and the provisions of this exemption. To the extent that information on such purchases or purchasing arrangements is made public in Norway, such information will be disclosed by way of an English press release via an information distribution system operated electronically in the United States or by other reasonably calculated means to notify US Holders. of this information. In addition, the offeror’s financial advisers may also engage in trading activities in the normal course of business in securities of the Company, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

Neither the SEC nor any securities supervisor of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States has approved or disapproved of the Offer or reviewed it for its fairness, and the contents of the document offer or any other documentation relating to the offer has not been reviewed for accuracy, completeness or fairness by the SEC or any securities supervisor in the United States . Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense in the United States.