Missouri medical marijuana companies get tax break from state lawmakers • Missouri Independent





Missourians voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2018. But according to federal law, growing, transporting or selling marijuana remains a crime. Not surprisingly, this dynamic created a lot of headaches for the nascent industry. One notable example: unlike all other legal businesses in the state, marijuana businesses are not allowed to deduct business expenses from their taxes. Can you imagine as a small business owner if you couldn’t deduct your current business expenses on your tax returns? Senator Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, said during a Senate hearing earlier this year. If you couldn’t deduct these expenses, it would dramatically increase your taxes. Missouri lawmakers took a step to ease some of that burden during the recently concluded legislative session. Although federal law remains unchanged, a bill to allow medical marijuana companies to deduct ordinary and necessary business expenses on their state income tax returns has received near unanimous approval and has been sent to the governor. . The bill is now awaiting the signature or veto of Governor Mike Parsons. For federal income tax purposes, a section of the tax code prohibits deductions for expenses incurred in the course of operating any trade or business that involves trafficking in controlled substances. Marijuana is a Schedule I controlled substance, and the IRS uses this provision to prohibit cannabis companies from deducting business expenses. Legislator-approved bill simply authorizes medical marijuana businesses licensed under the Missouri Constitution to claim an income tax deduction in an amount equal to any expense otherwise qualifying as a federal tax deduction. By making this change, lawmakers Put medical cannabis businesses on a par with all other small businesses in the state when it comes to taxation, said Andrew Mullins, executive director of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association. David Smith, a certified public accountant in St. Louis County who works with many medical marijuana companies, said the existing law could mean an effective tax rate for those companies of 70% or more. Some businesses may even be subject to income tax when operating at a loss, Smith told lawmakers. That’s because without the deductions, companies pay taxes on gross profit instead of gross income, Ncholas Rinella, CEO of Hippos Cannabis, said at a Senate hearing earlier this year. The expenses could outweigh your income, especially since you are just starting out, he said. This level of taxation limits the industry’s ability to serve patients, provide jobs and reinvest in the communities we serve, Rinella said. We weren’t looking for special treatment, we just wanted to be treated like any other legal business.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos