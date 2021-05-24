Business
Liberty Steel plans to sell Yorkshire plant to stay afloat | Steel industry
Sanjeev Guptas Liberty Steel has announced plans to sell its Yorkshire aerospace steel business as part of a restructuring deal as it tries to ensure its survival.
The steel company under pressure said Monday it was in talks with Credit Suisse, a major creditor, over deals that would give it time to repay its debts. Gupta met with representatives from Credit Suisse in Dubai, where he is currently based.
Talks with Credit Suisse include a plan to sell its aerospace and special alloy steel business in Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire, as well as an associated facility nearby and another in the West Midlands. It would also give Gupta time to refinance a separate factory near Rotherham. Around 750 people work in Stocksbridge and 650 in Rotherham.
A deal with Credit Suisse would help Gupta allay fears for the future of the company and its 3,000 British workers. Guptas’ larger group of companies, GFG Alliance, employs approximately 35,000 people in operations in Europe, Asia, the United States and Australia.
Liberty has been in crisis since March after the collapse of its main lender, Greensill Capital. Since then he has faced a host of threats, including lawsuits from Credit Suisse to recover money, weak demand from the ailing aerospace industry and the revelation of a months-long fraud investigation. and money laundering by the Serious Fraud Office.
Credit Suisse was one of Greensill’s biggest backers and he took legal action to try to get his money back from Liberty’s businesses in the UK and Australia.
Liberty said it was in advanced talks on a standstill deal with Credit Suisse over an Australian company that would see the bank paid off in full. Discussions on British affairs have not progressed so far.
Credit Suisse bankers have described the talks as useful, but are cautiously waiting to see if Gupta can stick to the proposal, which could help return billions of pounds to its investors.
Credit Suisse attempted to recover money for clients who invested in Greensill loans which were pooled as investments and sold through a series of Credit Suisse funds. These investment funds were worth nearly $ 10 billion ($ 7 billion) before they closed in March.
The bank has asked for the dissolution of various Liberty Steel companies in the UK and Australia as it tries to recoup cash from investors. Credit Suisse declined to comment on Libertys’ announcement.
Libertys legal difficulties have complicated Guptas’ efforts to find new lenders.
This month, the metals mogul struck deals with White Oak Global Advisers, a San Francisco-based investor, to lend to his profitable Australian business as well as struggling UK companies. However, White Oak immediately withdrew its offer after the Serious Fraud Office revealed its investigation. GFG has denied any wrongdoing.
The opaque structure of the sprawling Guptas Metal Empire has also raised concerns. In March, the British government rejected a request for a loan of 170 million in part because of fears that the money would be funneled to companies abroad. However, officials have prepared a plan to keep Liberty running if it is forced into liquidation.
Ed Miliband, Labor’s shadow business secretary, called on the government and Liberty for legal assurances that the other factories in Stocksbridge and Libertys will remain open and that no jobs will be cut if they are taken over.
The government must show it has a Plan B to protect the long-term future of our steel industry, including Liberty – and public ownership must remain an option on the table, Miliband said.
Liberty said he wanted to move forward with steelmaking projects with lower carbon emissions in Rotherham, but said Stocksbridge’s aerospace business was not at the heart of that ambition. Liberty said the Stocksbridge site was a unique, high-quality business serving renowned customers in the aerospace, automotive and other highly technical applications.
A spokesperson for the metalworkers’ unions Community, GMB and Unite welcomed the apparent progress of the talks, but added: We urgently need a solution to inject liquidity into the UK. [arm of Liberty].
Gupta must keep its earlier promise that no steel plant would shut down under its care, the spokesperson added.
The spokesperson said: Liberty must act as a responsible salesperson and have a transparent sales process that fully engages unions. We expect to meet with any potential buyer to review their plans and test their commitment to the workforce and our industry.
