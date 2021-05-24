Market competition from London has growth potential, says UBS. here’s why

Text size





The finalized acquisition of Borsa Italiana by the stock exchange group



Euronext



could be a source of short- and long-term growth opportunities and increase the stock by more than 15%, Swiss bank UBS said on Monday.

Shares of the pan-European group, the main rival of the main London and Frankfurt stock exchanges, rose nearly 3% on Monday after



UBS



improved the stock.

The comeback story. Euronext operates exchanges in Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and London, where nearly 1,900 companies are listed with a market capitalization of approximately $ 5.1 trillion ($ 6.23 billion).

At the end of April, Euronext completed the $ 4.3 billion acquisition of the Borsa ItalianaItalys stock exchange in Milan



London Stock Exchange Group.



The two groups had started exclusive talks on the deal in September 2020, with LSE being pushed to sell as part of a series of regulatory concessions to wind up its $ 27 billion deal with data provider Refinitiv.

As part of the sale of Borsa Italiana, Euronext also acquired MTS, where most of Italy’s sovereign debt is traded, as well as a large multi-asset clearinghouse, CC&G.

Also read:The London Stock Exchange sells its Italian unit. This should stimulate the actions of LSEs.

What’s up. UBS downgraded Euronext stock from neutral to buy on Monday, raising the target price from 92 to 100. With shares now trading above 86.50, the Swiss bank considers it to have legs to climb more than 15%.

In the short term, UBS estimates that Euronext will be able to realize its targeted synergies of 45 million euros through the acquisition of Borsa Italiana, which should generate earnings growth above consensus. UBS has increased its 2021-2023 earnings per share estimate from 7% to 12%.

Euronext has the best-in-class record beating its targeted cost synergies (in terms of scale and timing) for its recent acquisitions, said UBS analyst Michael Werner. Euronext also has an emerging history of growing market share on the exchanges it acquires after adding them to its proprietary trading platform Optiq.

In addition, the Swiss bank said the group could increase its profits by 10% before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, on a pro-forma basis, if it can internalize all of its compensation over the long term. Bringing CC&G into the fold marks the first time Euronext has had its own clearinghouse, and Werner expects the group to benefit from it over the next three to five years. We believe patient investors will be rewarded, the analyst said.

More:London will relax listing rules to attract tech IPOs and blank check companies. What does that mean.

Look forward. UBS has declared Euronext its preferred exposure to European stock exchanges above the London Stock Exchange and



German stock exchange,



which operates the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The stock is trading at 15 times the earnings per share estimated by UBS, which is below its historical average.

Perhaps now is the right time to buy Euronext shares and, according to UBS, this could provide investors with both short and long term opportunity.