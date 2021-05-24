Tel Aviv Stock Exchange now hosts PSPCs





Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) can now trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) under new regulations set by the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), ReutersreportedMonday (May 24). ISA PresidentAnat Guettasaid the rules are meant to help protect investors while giving local startups access to another avenue of funding. She said there had already been inquiries. She added that the decision had been made that there would be a relatively high minimum to participate in the market. It will probably take time for our market to become more sophisticated and reach a place where transactions are of a similar profile to Wall Street, and we did not want to expose our investors to any harm that would no doubt be inherent in the process. learning, Guetta told Reuters. The rules say the funds raised must be at least NIS 400 million and if investors vote against an acquisition, they have the option of opting out and getting their money back, Reuters reported. Under the new mandates, PSPCs have two years to merge with a startup and must invest at least NIS 40 million ($ 12 million) to get them into the game, according to Reuters. In addition, institutional investors must commit to a minimum participation of 70%. PSPC’s global volume in the first quarter of 2021 was $ 286 billion, up from $ 163 billion in the same period the previous year, Reuters reported, citing Refinitiv data. There were 44 initial public offerings (IPOs) in Tel Aviv this year and 28 were tech startups. Last year there were 27 IPOs and 19 were tech companies. The PYMNTSIPO / SPAC Tracker showed that as of May 21, just over 24 banks and 12 payment companies have filed a public offering so far this year. SPAC Research estimates that there have been 325 IPOs so far in 2021, up from a total of 248 in 2020. Overall, however, investors could pull out of PSPCs due to poor performance. In addition, the value of PSPC shares often declines after the transaction closes and the shares are listed on the stock exchange. Research from the University of Florida has shown that the stock prices of 44 tech startups that went public with PSPCs fell an average of 12.6% as of May 17 of last year and the first quarter of this year. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENTS STUDY – MAY 2021 About the study: U.S. consumers see cryptocurrency as more than just a store of value: 46 million people plan to use it to make payments for everything from financial services to groceries. In the Cryptocurrency Payments report, PYMNTS surveys 8,008 cryptocurrency users and non-users in the United States to examine how they plan to use crypto to make purchases, the crypto they plan to to use and how merchant acceptance can influence merchant choice and consumer spending.











