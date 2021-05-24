Business
The livestock market continues to seek a market solution
Cattle farmers have suffered a lot in recent years. In 2019, a fire at Tyson’s beef plant in Holcomb, Kan., Caused significant market disruption. In 2020, plant closures linked to COVID-19 resulted in further supply chain disruptions and processing capacity shortages across the country. The Justice Department’s investigations into the two incidents produced no results. Meanwhile, the industry is once again facing a major disconnect between the record profits made by meat packers due to high prices for canned beef and the losses suffered by beef producers in the country with prices at the bottom. low cash. It appears that labor shortages in factories remain a problem.
Mark Korth feeds the cattle near Randolph in Neb. He said the livestock industry had seen no progress on the issue in the past year to 18 months.
Unfortunately, I don’t believe we are. It appears that no progress has been made at the federal level. I am so frustrated right now. We need to start solving the problem. We don’t deal with it. Korth says: The packers’ margin is way too high again. We thought it was bad a year ago in the midst of COVID, and now it’s even worse.
Zane Williams is also fed up.
I’m so frustrated that the conditioner is making $ 900 to $ 1000 and we can’t get $ 50 off these big cattle. I think it’s almost legal theft, ”said small farmer from Irene, SD
Williams said that as a small independent farmer he had no lobbying power against the packager, and he said this was made worse by the high price of corn.
As long as we keep bringing them cattle every day, trailer load after trailer load, they don’t have to bid, he said.
Cattle ranchers are frustrated with what they see as a broken market, in which packers pocket record profits while cattle ranchers struggle to make money. (Michelle Rook / Agweek)
The beef industry is renewing its efforts for answers and reforms as cattle producers, especially small feeders, experience conditions that threaten their ability to stay in the business. On Monday, May 17, the Iowa Cattlemens Association sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack calling for simultaneous investigations into market manipulation by the packaging industry.
This follows a meeting the CIA had in Monticello, Iowa, with Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to discuss a solution to the problem. As a result, Grassley and his fellow Senators, including Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Reintroduced Bill 50/14 to require packers to purchase at least 50% of their weekly slaughter volume of cattle on a negotiated basis.
Grassley and his colleagues say meat packers have for too long ripped off cattle ranchers by unfairly lowering the prices of their cattle. The bill is designed to provide more transparency and improve price discovery in the market, especially as consolidation continues to increase.
The lack of transparency in livestock prices is not a new issue, ”Grassley said. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted the need for additional price transparency measures to ensure producers get a fair price for the hard work of raising livestock.
The senator also resubmitted the bill after hearing voters say there was a gap between high prices on grocery shelves and the simultaneous drop in cattle prices.
The ICA supports the reintroduction of Bill 50/14. CEO Matt Deppe said their producer members have continually expressed that all participants in the fed cattle market share responsibility for providing pricing information and transparency. He said the 50/14 legislation better balances this allocation among feeder cattle inventories in the United States.
Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Has also introduced similar legislation to require more negotiated cash purchases of livestock by meat packers. However, instead of imposing a national minimum, it sets a threshold for a solid price discovery in every livestock feed region of the country. Northern food areas like Iowa and Nebraska have much higher percentages of cash sold in the cash market than southern food areas. Fischers legislation would recognize this. Grassley and Fischer are currently working together to try to find a compromise on their legislation and also want to request a hearing at the Senate Agriculture Committee to shed light on the matter.
Cattle producers in general are not sure that more legislation is the answer because the current book laws that are included in the Packers and Stockyards Act are not even enforced. And while Korth isn’t for regulation, he said the market needs price transparency, and he thinks more cash traded cattle would be beneficial.
I think that would help. You know price discovery and negotiated trade would make it better, and I don’t know how you set packer margins, he said.
May 17th several state agricultural legislators also asked Garland to continue investigating the country’s four largest meat packers. In a letter to the Attorney General, members of Congress wrote about the importance of fair and transparent markets for farmers. The group also asked the DOJ to provide Congress with updates on its investigation and urged continued vigilance on the matter.
An unprecedented meeting was also held in Phoenix, Arizona on May 10 to unite the industry and discuss the challenges of marketing finished cattle. The objective was to offer a more financially viable situation to producers. Members of the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemens Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA and United States Cattlemens Association met at the request of the Livestock Marketing Association. The group discussed important issues facing the industry, including packer concentration, price transparency and discovery, packer oversight, packer and stockyard law enforcement, level captive supply and packer capacity.
The group also agreed to submit action points to their respective organizations for consideration. These included, again, an investigation of packer activity, speeding up the renewal of the USDA’s mandatory livestock price reporting with the inclusion of formula base prices subject to the same reporting requirements as traded species, the creation of a contractual library and the development of and regional packers.
