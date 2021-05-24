Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA: Financial results for the 1st quarter of 2021 – Net profit after tax of 1.95 million euros

In the 1st quarter 2021, the Group’s consolidated net profit after tax amounted to € 1.95 million compared to € 1.56 million in 1st quarter 2020, up 25.0%.

Turnover in the 1st The quarter 2021 for the Athens Exchange Group was 8.36 million euros compared to 8.17 million euros for the corresponding period last year, up 2.3%. 52% of the Group’s turnover comes from the costs of trading, clearing and settling transactions on the Athens Stock Exchange, 19% relates to turnover based on market capitalization, while 28% comes from services provided by the Group to participants in the Greek Capital Market and other entities in Greece and abroad which are authorized market operators.

It should be noted that in the 1st quarter 2021, the average daily transaction value was 74.9 million euros, down 11.7% from the 1st quarter 2020 (84.8 million euros), and the average capitalization of the Greek capital market fell by 2.0% compared to the average capitalization of the 1st quarter of 2020 (53.8 billion euros compared to 54.9 billion euros). The general index of the Athens Stock Exchange was up 54.9% at the end of the 1st quarter of 2021 compared to the end of the corresponding period last year.

Total operating expenses, including ancillary services in the 1st The 2021 quarter was 4.68 million euros compared to 4.74 million euros for the corresponding period last year, down 1.3%.

As a result of the above, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the 1st quarter of 2021 were 3.35 million euros, up 9.8% from 3.05 million euros in the corresponding period in 2020.

The consolidated result before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the 1st the 2021 quarter amounted to € 2.28 million compared to € 1.99 million in the 1st quarter 2020, up 14.6%.

Based on the Directive for Alternative Performance Measures (APM) published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), adjusted earnings per share was EUR 0.032 compared to EUR 0.026 for the corresponding period last year.

The financial statements of the Group and of the Company are published on the Company’s website (www.athexgroup.gr).