Types of listed securities you can invest in – Forbes Advisor INDIA

Investing in publicly traded securities can be a potential avenue for investing savings and excess funds with the potential to earn income, appreciate your capital, and obtain liquidity. To make any investment in the stock markets, a thorough understanding of the available investment options is required.

Here are the types of listed securities you can invest in.

Types of listed securities

Investing in listed securities can be broadly categorized into:

Debt instruments are fixed income instruments that generally have a predetermined coupon or interest rate and a fixed term. These include corporate bonds, government securities, and debt-focused mutual fund units.

Equity instruments are instruments that confer property rights on a company and, therefore, are expected to generate dividend income and capital appreciation for the investor. These include stocks and units of equity-based mutual funds.

Derivative instruments (with underlying investments in transferable securities) Instruments

Derivatives are instruments whose value is derived from one or more underlying assets in the form of commodities, currencies, metals, debt securities, equity instruments, among others. These include futures and options.

To select a particular type of security, investors should:

First analyze the key factors of their investment Create an investment plan Make the right investment

Six types of titles are the most common. These include the following:

Actions

Shares or shares are equity instruments, which are divisible units of the company’s share capital. Investing in equities is expected to generate returns in the form of dividends and generally involves higher risk. Investing in stocks should result in a higher return as the invested capital appreciates, but this is not necessary and depends on the performance of the stock.

Equity shares of a listed company are readily available for investment in dematerialized form (commonly referred to as demat) on recognized stock exchanges such as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provided the investor has a demat account.

National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) are the only two depositories in India that hold financial securities in dematerialized form. Equities listed on the BSEs index, the Sensex, or the NSEs index, the Nifty, such as those of companies such as Reliance Industries, Hindalco or Tata Consultancy Services are examples of participatory actions.

Government or G-secs titles

Government securities (G-Secs) are negotiable debt securities issued by the central or state government. Investment in such instruments is preferred by investors with a low appetite for risk, since the capital invested in such instruments is backed by a sovereign guarantee. G-Secs fall under the category of debt securities and are traded on both the NSE and the ESB.

Debentures

Debentures are long-term securities that generate fixed interest returns and have a fixed term. Debentures are classified as debt securities and generally have lower risk and reward than stocks. Certain debentures are also listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Investing in debentures earns interest income and, if sold before maturity, may result in a gain or a loss.

In India, the terms debentures and bonds are often used interchangeably. However, the two titles have a key differentiator. Debentures are not secured by specific assets, but rather by the general credit of the company, while bonds are secured by specific assets. Thus, the debenture is a form of bond, but not all bonds qualify as debentures.

Mutual fund

Investing in mutual funds is an indirect form of investing in the market. A mutual fund can be defined as a trust that pools the savings of a number of investors with a common financial goal and uses financial experts to manage it. The money collected from these investors is then invested in capital market instruments such as stocks, debentures and other securities.

Investing in the market through mutual funds allows investors to diversify their portfolio with minimal investment and also benefit from the expertise of the mutual fund manager in managing the underlying investments. However, the fund manager will generally charge a management fee, which could vary between 1% and 2% per annum of the investment.

Mutual funds can also be classified into equity mutual funds and debt mutual funds. The differences between the two are as follows:

Mutual funds are registered and regulated by the market regulator, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and units are generally listed on a stock exchange.

Foreign stocks or bonds

Investors resident in India can also invest in stocks or bonds listed on the foreign stock exchange. This is possible under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Liberalized Funds Transfer System (LRS), in which an Indian investor can invest up to $ 250,000 (approximately INR 18.75 million). per fiscal year. This allows Indian investors to invest in foreign stocks and broaden their portfolio base.

When investing in foreign stocks, currency fluctuation should be duly taken into account as it can have a significant impact on returns. There are two ways to invest in foreign stocks:

Investors can invest directly by opening an account abroad with a foreign broker. Investors can also invest indirectly in foreign stocks by investing in mutual funds, which invest in foreign stocks.

Investing in foreign stocks could have the potential to generate higher returns, which may be subject to higher brokerage fees, taxes in the foreign country, among others.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is like a basket of securities that tracks an index, sector, commodity, or other asset.

Exchange traded funds can be debt ETFs, equity ETFs, among others, and will therefore be classified as debt instruments or equity instruments.

ETFs are listed on both the NSE and / or the BSE. Trading in ETFs can be done in the same way as trading a stock or a listed share.

Factors to consider before choosing securities to invest in

There are 5 main factors that should be assessed in determining your choice of investment instrument, which refers to the type of investment product you will be placing your money in:

Expected return (high or low)

Expected return refers to the likely or anticipated income that an investor expects to generate from the investment. For example, interest on bonds, dividends on stocks or units of mutual funds and gains or losses on the sale of these bonds / stocks / units.

Risk (high or low)

Investment risk refers to the likelihood that actual returns will deviate negatively from expected returns or that the investor will not achieve desired returns or the risk that losses may even erode their capital.

Time horizon (long or short term)

The length of time the investor plans to hold his investment is called the time horizon of such investment. In current terms, an investment held for less than a year is generally referred to as short term and for more than a year as long term.

Liquidity (high or low)

Liquidity refers to the ease of converting any investment into cash if the investment objective is met or to meet any other investor requirement.

Taxation

The taxation of income and gains or losses on the sale or transfer of the instruments would depend on the nature of the instrument and the holding period. As such, taxation should be taken into consideration by the investor when making any investment related decision, as it has an impact on the outflow of cash.